Banks puts up 22 in UMBC's 84-71 win against Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Marcus Banks scored 22 points as UMBC beat Towson 84-71 on Saturday.

Banks shot 8 for 18, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Retrievers (6-5). Josh Odunowo scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Anthony Valentine had 17 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line.

Dylan Williamson finished with 21 points for the Tigers (4-6). Tyler Tejada added 18 points and nine rebounds. Mekhi Lowery also had 12 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

UMBC took the lead with 19:03 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-24 at halftime, with Valentine racking up 11 points. UMBC extended its lead to 59-38 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Banks scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

