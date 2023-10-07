Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ODI World Cup

A general view of a cricket ball (Getty Images)

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

Afghanistan 156 all out

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:47

4.4

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:46

4.3

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mehidy Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:46

4.2

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:45

4.1

OUT! Run Out. Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point, direct hit by Zadran.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:42

3.6

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tanzid Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:42

3.5

APPEAL! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tanzid Hasan. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to square leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:41

3.4

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tanzid Hasan. Doosra back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:41

3.3

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Litton Das. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Omarzai.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:40

3.2

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Litton Das. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Murid.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:40

3.1

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tanzid Hasan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:39

2.6

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:39

2.5

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:38

2.4

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Gurbaz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:37

2.3

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, shoulders arms for no runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:37

2.2

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tanzid Hasan. In-swinging full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:36

2.1

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tanzid Hasan. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Khan.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:35

2.1

Wide Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tanzid Hasan. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Gurbaz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:34

1.6

FOUR! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Litton Das. Carrom length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:33

1.5

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Litton Das. Doosra half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:33

1.4

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tanzid Hasan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Omarzai.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:33

1.3

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Litton Das. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Omarzai.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:32

1.2

FOUR! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Litton Das. Carrom length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:32

1.1

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Litton Das. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Murid.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:30

0.6

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tanzid Hasan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Gurbaz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:29

0.4

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tanzid Hasan. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zurmatai.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:28

0.4

Wide Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tanzid Hasan. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:27

0.3

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tanzid Hasan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:26

0.2

Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tanzid Hasan. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed for no runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

09:26

0.1

NEW BALL. Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tanzid Hasan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:56

37.2

OUT! Caught. Shoriful Islam to Naveen-ul-Haq. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Hridoy.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:55

37.1

Shoriful Islam to Naveen-ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:53

36.6

Mehidy Hasan to Fazalhaq Farooqi. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shanto.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:53

36.5

Mehidy Hasan to Fazalhaq Farooqi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:51

36.3

OUT! Bowled. Mehidy Hasan to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:50

36.2

Mehidy Hasan to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:50

36.1

Mehidy Hasan to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:49

35.6

Shoriful Islam to Naveen-ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:48

35.5

Shoriful Islam to Naveen-ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:47

35.3

Shoriful Islam to Naveen-ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:46

35.2

OUT! Bowled. Shoriful Islam to Azmatullah Omarzai. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:45

35.1

Shoriful Islam to Azmatullah Omarzai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:44

34.6

Mehidy Hasan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:43

34.5

FOUR! Mehidy Hasan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:42

34.3

Mehidy Hasan to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Islam.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:39

34.2

OUT! Bowled. Mehidy Hasan to Rashid Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:38

34.1

Mehidy Hasan to Rashid Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:37

33.6

Shoriful Islam to Rashid Khan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Miraz, fielded by Tamim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:36

33.5

Shoriful Islam to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:36

33.4

FOUR! Shoriful Islam to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:35

33.3

Shoriful Islam to Rashid Khan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:34

33.1

Shoriful Islam to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:33

32.6

Shakib Al Hasan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:32

32.5

Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hridoy.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:32

32.3

Shakib Al Hasan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tamim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:31

32.2

Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hridoy.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:30

31.6

Taskin Ahmed to Azmatullah Omarzai. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:29

31.5

FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Azmatullah Omarzai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:28

31.4

Taskin Ahmed to Azmatullah Omarzai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanto.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:28

31.3

Taskin Ahmed to Rashid Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Tamim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:27

31.3

Wide Taskin Ahmed to Rashid Khan. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:26

31.2

Taskin Ahmed to Rashid Khan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanto.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:26

31.1

Taskin Ahmed to Rashid Khan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanto.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:25

30.6

FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:24

30.5

Shakib Al Hasan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:24

30.4

Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:24

30.3

Shakib Al Hasan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Islam.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:23

30.2

Shakib Al Hasan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:19

29.6

OUT! Bowled. Taskin Ahmed to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:18

29.5

Taskin Ahmed to Mohammad Nabi. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:17

29.4

Taskin Ahmed to Azmatullah Omarzai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tamim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:16

29.2

Taskin Ahmed to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Riyad.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:15

29.1

Taskin Ahmed to Azmatullah Omarzai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tamim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:14

28.6

Shakib Al Hasan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hridoy.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:12

28.4

OUT! Bowled. Shakib Al Hasan to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:11

28.3

Shakib Al Hasan to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shanto.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:11

28.1

Shakib Al Hasan to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hridoy.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:10

27.6

Mustafizur Rahman to Najibullah Zadran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:09

27.5

Mustafizur Rahman to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:08

27.4

Mustafizur Rahman to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hridoy.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:07

27.3

Mustafizur Rahman to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:07

27.2

Mustafizur Rahman to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tamim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:06

27.1

Mustafizur Rahman to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hridoy.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:05

26.6

Mehidy Hasan to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:05

26.5

Mehidy Hasan to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:04

26.4

Mehidy Hasan to Mohammad Nabi. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tamim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:03

26.2

Mehidy Hasan to Mohammad Nabi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tamim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:03

26.1

Mehidy Hasan to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Tamim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:02

25.6

Mustafizur Rahman to Mohammad Nabi. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:01

25.5

Mustafizur Rahman to Mohammad Nabi. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

08:00

25.3

Mustafizur Rahman to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:59

25.2

OUT! Caught. Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Off cutter length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, caught by Tamim. Excellent running catch.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:57

25.1

Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:56

24.6

Mehidy Hasan to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:54

24.4

OUT! Caught. Mehidy Hasan to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Hridoy.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:53

24.3

Mehidy Hasan to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:53

24.1

Mehidy Hasan to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:51

23.6

Mustafizur Rahman to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Islam.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:50

23.4

Mustafizur Rahman to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:49

23.2

Mustafizur Rahman to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

07:48

23.1

Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Islam.

