Bangladesh secure ODI series triumph over Ireland

Fargana Hoque Pinky's 50 helped Bangladesh secure their winning lead in the three-match one-day series in Mirpur [Getty Images]

Women's ODI Series, Mirpur

Ireland 193-6 (20 overs): Hunter 68, Prendergast 37, Delany 33; Khatun 2-32

Bangladesh 197-5 (43.5 overs): Hoque Pinky 50, Akter 43, Sultana Joty 40; Delany 2-43

Bangladesh won by five wickets

Bangladesh clinched a winning 2-0 lead in the one-day series against Ireland in Mirpur as they chased down their target of 193-6 with five wickets and 6.1 overs to spare.

Amy Hunter top-scored with Ireland for 68 but the run-outs of Orla Prendergast (37) and Laura Delany (33) by Rabeya Khan proved crucial as the visitors' tally was below par.

Despite the early loss of Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky's 50 helped the hosts reach 100-1 by the 28th over.

Hoque Pinky's dismissal by Delany was quickly followed by Sharmin Akter's departure for 43 off a Ava Canning delivery but Nigar Sultana Joty's 40 and Shorna Akter's unbeaten 29 helped Bangladesh comfortably reach the target.

The 35th over proved expensive for Ireland in their innings with Prendergast's run-out followed four balls later by Hunter being trapped by Akter which left the tourists on 127-4 after the Irish duo had put on 91 runs for the third wicket.

Despite the concession of just two further wickets, Ireland only managed to add 66 runs in the remaining 15.1 overs.

Delany took two Bangladesh wickets as she finished with figures of 2-43 from her 6.5 overs with other wicket-takers Prendergast, Canning and Arlene Kelly all bowling tidily but ultimately Ireland's runs tally wasn't sufficient to defend.

The sides will be back in action in the concluding one-day game in Mirpur on Monday before a three-match T20 series begins in Sylhet on Thursday.