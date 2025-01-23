Bamisile leads VCU against Saint Bonaventure after 24-point outing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-5, 3-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-4, 5-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Saint Bonaventure after Joseph Bamisile scored 24 points in VCU's 81-57 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Rams are 9-0 on their home court. VCU is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Bonnies have gone 3-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is ninth in the A-10 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Chance Moore averaging 2.0.

VCU averages 77.8 points, 14.2 more per game than the 63.6 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than VCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is averaging 15.3 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Rams. Bamisile is averaging 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Bonnies. Noel Brown is averaging 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press