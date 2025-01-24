Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews Says He’s ‘Devastated’ Over Dropping Season-Ending Pass: ‘I’m Absolutely Gutted’

The seven-year veteran couldn't connect on a late-game two-point conversion, which would have tied the score

Perry Knotts/Getty Mark Andrews 89 of the Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews dropped the ball — and it’s not lost on him.

The Baltimore Ravens tight end says he is wading through “shock and disappointment,” days after he failed to connect on a two-point conversion pass that would have tied the score late in the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 19.

“It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel,” Andrews, 29, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 23. “I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans.”

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens

He continued, “I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward.”

Andrews went on to acknowledge his teammates, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who made sure to console a devastated Andrews after the play and in the locker room.

“I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days,” he wrote.



Michael Owens/Getty Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens

Andrews’ spirit has also been buoyed thanks to a seemingly unlikely source — Bills Mafia.

A Buffalo fan started a fundraiser for Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes nonprofit which Andrews — who has Type 1 diabetes — has long thrown his own support behind. As of Thursday, more than $100,000 had been raised, ABC News reported.

“Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization,” Andrews wrote. “Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it.”

