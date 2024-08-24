Baltimore Orioles take on the Houston Astros Saturday

Houston Astros (69-59, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (75-55, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (13-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Orioles: Albert Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -128, Orioles +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Baltimore is 75-55 overall and 38-29 at home. The Orioles have the highest team slugging percentage in the AL at .448.

Houston is 69-59 overall and 34-30 on the road. The Astros have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .418.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 71 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 9-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs. Alex Bregman is 15-for-44 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (quadricep), Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (wrist), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (neck), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Tucker: 60-Day IL (shin), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press