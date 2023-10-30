Ballon d’Or 2023 LIVE! Updates, shortlists and results as Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland vie for top award

Ballon d'Or 2023 - LIVE!

Football's biggest stars are celebrated tonight as the Ballon d'Or ceremony is held in Paris. Lionel Messi is a strong favourite to win the men's award for a record-extending eighth time, with Erling Haaland's sensational first season at Manchester City unlikely to be enough for him to pip the Argentina star.

It is set to be a World Cup winner picking up the women's prize too, with Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati leading the race as the Ballon d'Or Feminin gets a new recipient for the first time since 2019 after Alexis Putellas' recent dominance. Mary Earps and Georgia Stanway are among the Lionesses players nominated.

There will be other awards dished out too, including the Yashin Trophy for the best men's goalkeeper and the Kopa Trophy, to the brightest U21 star in the men's game. Jude Bellingham is unsurprisingly on the shortlist for that one, as well as making the list of nominees for the Ballon d'Or. Follow all the action from tonight's ceremony with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Ballon d'Or 2023 latest news

Start time: 8pm GMT, Theatre du Chatelet

How to watch: L'Equipe YouTube

Men's award: Messi and Haaland contend

Women's award: Bonmati favourite

Bellingham set for Kopa Trophy

On we go...

16:32 , Matt Verri

It's 27th for Nicolo Barella.

The midfielder played his part as Inter Milan reached the Champions League final, falling just short against Man City.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal captain ranking revealed

16:29 , Matt Verri

Martin Odegaard and Randal Kolo Muani both ranked 28th.

Odegaard shone last season as Arsenal mounted a serious Premier League title charge, while Kolo Muani was part of the French squad that won the World Cup.

[object Object] (AFP)

Here we go!

16:26 , Matt Verri

We have our first name.

Coming in at 30th in the men's Ballon d'Or rankings is Ruben Dias.

One of seven Man City players on the shortlist, he helped Pep Guardiola's side to the Treble last season.

Story continues

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Stand by...

16:18 , Matt Verri

Any minute now we should get the first rankings from the 30-man shortlist.

All the players on that list very keen not to see their names appearing for a while yet...

Mbappe on Ballon d'Or hopes

16:05 , Matt Verri

Speaking earlier this summer, Kylian Mbappe insisted he did enough last season to be a serious contender for winning the Ballon d'Or, as he claimed being at PSG could be hurting his chances.

"It's always difficult to talk about an individual trophy, because you have to put yourself forward," Mbappe said.

"It's something that doesn't necessarily go down well with the general public. Do I deserve the Ballon d'Or? With the new criteria, what counts? Catching the eye, scoring goals and making an impact? I think I fit those criteria."

He added: "I think playing for PSG doesn't help a lot, because they are a team that divide, a club that divide."

(FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona stars flying in!

15:59 , Matt Verri

Aitana Bonmati and her Barcelona team-mates are on their way to Paris.

The Spanish midfielder is expected to win the Ballon d'Or Feminin tonight, after winning the World Cup over the summer.

All will be revealed during the ceremony this evening...

Other awards tonight...

15:49 , Matt Verri

No surprise that Jude Bellingham is favourite to pick up the Kopa Trophy tonight, for Europe's best U21 player.

Jamal Musiala and Pedri also on the ten-man shortlist, with Rasmus Hojlund the only Premier League representation.

For the goalkeeper award, Alisson is a surprise name missing out on being nominated. Aaron Ramsdale and Andre Onana on the shortlist, while Thibaut Courtois looks to defend his crown.

Here are all the nominees for this year Yachine Trophy and the Kopa Trophy!



Who deserve to win?#ballondor #trophéeyachine #trophéeKopa pic.twitter.com/SwORJ67jzX — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

What happened last year?

15:40 , Matt Verri

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or for the first time last year, rewarded for his superb form with Real Madrid.

Alexia Putellas picked up the top women's award for the second year in a row - reminder that injury means she is not even on the 30-player shortlist this time.

Thibaut Courtois won the goalkeeper prize, while Gavi beat Edouardo Camavinga to the Kopa Trophy.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Not long to go...

15:29 , Matt Verri

Reminder that the main ceremony gets underway at 8pm GMT tonight, but there will be plenty of news before then.

The rankings will start to be announced from 4:15pm, so in about 45 minutes, starting with the player who has finished 30th.

ONE HOUR TO GO!



Use the hashtag #ballondor to tell us your winners of tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/BWC2qQyX09 — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

Lionesses will not attend ceremony

15:16 , Matt Verri

Georgia Stanway and her Lionesses team-mates will not attend tonight's Ballon d'Or ceremony, with the midfielder voicing her frustration at the timing of it.

The ceremony in Paris is taking place the day before a full round of international fixtures in the women's game, with England facing Belgium in the Nations League.

As a result, Stanway and her team-mates Mary Earps, Millie Bright, Rachel Daly - who were all nominated for the Ballon d'Or Feminin - have reluctantly decided not to attend.

Asked if the timing was frustrating, Stanway said: "Yeah it is, because it is potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"You never know if you are ever going to get selected for such an accolade like that again.

"So it would be really nice to enjoy the experience and be there, and feel like a star amongst the stars.

"But yeah unfortunately - well, not unfortunately because we have got a game tomorrow - but if it was planned a little bit better, then maybe it would be easier for a lot of female footballers to be there."

(PA)

Ballon d'Or Feminin shortlist in full

15:07 , Matt Verri

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Daphne Van Domselaar, Olga Carmona

Defenders: Millie Bright, Katie McCabe, Amanda Ilestedt, Mapi Leon, Wendie Renard

Midfielders: Georgia Stanway, Jill Roord, Yui Hasegawa, Aitana Bonmati, Patricia Guijarro, Lena Oberdorf

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Sam Kerr, Khadija Shaw, Guro Reiten, Hayley Raso, Asisat Oshoala, Salma Paralluelo, Linda Caicedo, Alba Redondo, Kadidiatou Diani, Alexandra Popp, Ewa Pajor, Debinha, Sophia Smith

(AP)

Ballon d'Or shortlist in full

14:55 , Matt Verri

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Emi Martinez, Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Kim Min-jae

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Nicolo Barella, Martin Odegaard, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Luka Modric

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka, Randal Kolo Muani, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Jr, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Lautaro Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane

(Getty Images)

Guardiola delivers Ballon d'Or verdict

14:43 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola has backed Erling Haaland to win the Ballon d'Or, as he joked Lionel Messi deserves his own category when it comes to the award.

"Haaland should win - yes," the City boss said. "We won the treble and he scored 50 million goals.

"Egotistically I would say I want Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved.

Messi won the Ballon d'Or in all four of the seasons he played under Guardiola at Barcelona, with three more following since then.

Last year was the first time since 2005 that Messi missed out on being nominated, but Guardiola is certainly not surprised to see his former player back at the top of the sport.

He said: "The Ballon d'Or has to be two sections. One for Messi, and after look for the others.

"The worst season of Messi is the best for the rest."

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Bellingham up for Kopa Trophy

14:33 , Matt Verri

There is a 10-man shortlist for the Kopa Trophy, given to the best men’s under-21 player. Jude Bellingham is unsurprisingly nominated, along with Barcelona trio Gavi, Pedri and Alejandro Balde.

Jamal Musiala is also in the running, while Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund is the only Premier League player on the shortlist.

The Yashin Trophy will also be handed out to the best goalkeeper - last year's winner Thibaut Courtois is nominated again. So too are Aaron Ramsdale, Emi Martinez, Andre Onana and Ederson, but Liverpool's Alisson misses out this time.

[object Object] (AFP via Getty Images)

Women's shortlist

14:24 , Matt Verri

The Ballon d'Or Feminin will also be awarded tonight, with Aitana Bonmati believed to be leading the race after a stellar season for Barcelona and Spain.

Alexia Putellas has won the award in each of the last two years, but an ACL injury ended her hopes of making it a hat-trick and she is not on the shortlist this time.

Mary Earps, Millie Bright, Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway are the four English players nominated, after the Lionesses reached the World Cup final in the summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Men's shortlist

14:15 , Matt Verri

Lionel Messi looks set to pick up the main prize yet again. He's already at the top of the pile with seven Ballon d'Or awards to his name - expect that to become eight tonight.

Erling Haaland is his most likely challenger, after a superb first year in England, and he's one of seven Man City players on the 30-man shortlist.

Jude Bellingham is also nominated, along with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kylian Mbappe and Mohammed Salah.

(AP)

How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony

14:09 , Matt Verri

Live stream: The ceremony will be broadcast live on French newspaper L’Equipe’s YouTube channel and website.

It will also be available to watch on TNT Sports, with coverage starting at 6pm GMT.

Live blog: You can follow the ceremony in full right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:03 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony!

Football's biggest individual prizes are dished out tonight in a typically glamorous Paris ceremony, with Lionel Messi favourite to pick up the men's award for an eighth time.

We'll also have the women's award handed out, as Aitana Bonmati seemingly leads the race, as well as the Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy.

Full coverage of that ceremony to come from 8pm GMT this evening, but we'll have all the build-up throughout the afternoon too. Stay with us!