Bailey's 18 lead Wofford over Mercer 69-49

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Justin Bailey's 18 points helped Wofford defeat Mercer 69-49 on Saturday night.

Bailey shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (10-9, 4-2 Southern Conference). Dillon Bailey shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 13 points. Corey Tripp shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (9-10, 2-4) were led by Alex Holt, who posted 11 points. Brady Shoulders added eight points, eight rebounds and two steals for Mercer. Ahmad Robinson finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Wofford hosts Citadel and Mercer plays UNC Greensboro on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press