Bailey leads Davidson against Fordham after 22-point showing

Fordham Rams (8-8, 0-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-4, 1-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Fordham after Reed Bailey scored 22 points in Davidson's 77-71 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 scoring 76.3 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Rams have gone 0-3 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Davidson is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Davidson gives up.

The Wildcats and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jackie Johnson III averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press