Bailey and Incarnate Word host Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-8, 0-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-4, 0-1 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Texas A&M-Commerce after Davion Bailey scored 22 points in Incarnate Word's 72-70 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cardinals are 3-1 on their home court. Incarnate Word scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Lions are 0-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Incarnate Word averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M-Commerce allows. Texas A&M-Commerce's 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

The Cardinals and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press