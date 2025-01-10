Bailey and Davidson host Fordham

Fordham Rams (8-8, 0-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-4, 1-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Fordham after Reed Bailey scored 22 points in Davidson's 77-71 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Davidson is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Rams have gone 0-3 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Davidson averages 76.3 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 75.9 Fordham gives up. Fordham has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats.

Jackie Johnson III is averaging 17.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press