Advertisement

Badosa shocks second seed Pegula at China Open

BBC
·1 min read
Paula Badosa smiling after her win over Jessica Pegula
Paula Badosa is seeded 15th at the China Open [Getty Images]

US Open finalist Jessica Pegula is out of the China Open after a last-16 defeat by Spain's Paula Badosa.

The American world number three, seeded second in Beijing, lost 6-4 6-0 in just over an hour.

An early break saw Badosa go 3-1 down in the opening set, but the Spaniard won 11 of the next 12 games - including eight in a row - to secure her first win over a top-five player since 2022.

"She's one the of the players I never want to face," said world number 19 Badosa.

"She's very solid, hits very flat, changes direction very well, so I knew it was going to be tough.

"Yesterday I prepared myself for a battle, but I think today everything worked pretty well."

She will meet Zhang Shuai in the quarter-finals after the world number 595 continued her remarkable run at the tournament with a 6-4 6-2 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech.

Zhang went into her home event on the back of 24 successive defeats spanning more than 600 days, the second-longest run on the WTA Tour in the open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were finally allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, whose career has been plagued by injuries, is also the lowest-ranked player to ever compete in the main draw of the China Open - a WTA 1000 event.

But the 35-year-old has now won four matches in Beijing without dropping a set, including a second-round win over US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro.