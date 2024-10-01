Badosa shocks second seed Pegula at China Open

Paula Badosa is seeded 15th at the China Open [Getty Images]

US Open finalist Jessica Pegula is out of the China Open after a last-16 defeat by Spain's Paula Badosa.

The American world number three, seeded second in Beijing, lost 6-4 6-0 in just over an hour.

An early break saw Badosa go 3-1 down in the opening set, but the Spaniard won 11 of the next 12 games - including eight in a row - to secure her first win over a top-five player since 2022.

"She's one the of the players I never want to face," said world number 19 Badosa.

"She's very solid, hits very flat, changes direction very well, so I knew it was going to be tough.

"Yesterday I prepared myself for a battle, but I think today everything worked pretty well."

She will meet Zhang Shuai in the quarter-finals after the world number 595 continued her remarkable run at the tournament with a 6-4 6-2 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech.

Zhang went into her home event on the back of 24 successive defeats spanning more than 600 days, the second-longest run on the WTA Tour in the open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were finally allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, whose career has been plagued by injuries, is also the lowest-ranked player to ever compete in the main draw of the China Open - a WTA 1000 event.

But the 35-year-old has now won four matches in Beijing without dropping a set, including a second-round win over US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro.