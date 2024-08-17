Backup QB Nick Mullens throws TD pass in Vikings' 27-12 win over Browns in battle of roster reserves

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Mullens threw a touchdown pass on the heels of Minnesota's quarterback rotation getting jumbled this week by J.J McCarty's season-ending injury and the Vikings beat the Cleveland Browns 27-12 in a preseason game Saturday.

Mullens connected with wide receiver Trishton Jackson on a 14-yard TD in the first quarter for the Vikings (2-0).

Minnesota's third-string QB Jaren Hall had two second-half scoring passes, the second a 71-yarder to wide receiver Jeshaun Jones. Rookie Will Reichard kicked field goals of 41 and 38 yards for Minnesota.

D'Onta Foreman had a 1-yard touchdown and Cade York kicked a 33-yard field goal for the Browns (0-2).

Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell and Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski chose to sit their starters as well as most backups, feeling they had gotten adequate work when the teams practiced twice this week.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spent his second straight game on the sideline. He's scheduled to play next week at Seattle, his first action since a season-ending shoulder injury in November. No. 2 Jameis Winston also sat out.

It's been quite a week for Minnesota's QBs.

On Tuesday, McCarthy, the club's highly touted rookie, was lost for the season after undergoing right knee surgery.

The first-round pick from Michigan suffered torn meniscus during a solid pro debut last week that not only put him in the mix to push starter Sam Darnold, but affirmed the team's belief he's the franchise QB going forward.

McCarthy's injury sealed Darnold as the starter — at least this season — and elevated Mullens into a backup role. It's a familiar spot for Mullens, who started three games last year and put up big stats for the Vikings while going 0-3.

Mullens led Minnesota to a TD on its first possession, capping an eight-play, 75-yard opening drive with a nice throw to Jackson, who got both feet down along the left side of the end zone.

With Jordan Addison likely to miss time with an ankle injury, Jackson could move into the No. 3 receiver's role behind Addison and superstar Justin Jefferson.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson started at QB for the Browns and went 13 of 17 for 126 yards. He threw an interception late in the first half.

Tyler Huntley, competing with Thompson-Robinson for the No. 3 job, played the second half. He went 14 of 20 for 135 yards and two picks.

LONG RUN

Minnesota rookie cornerback Dwight McGlothern returned an interception 90 yards in the third quarter.

McGlothern snagged an overthrow by Huntley and worked his way down the sideline before being caught by Cleveland's QB.

HALL PLAYS

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. played despite being arrested and injured earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, the second-round pick from Ohio State was charged with domestic violence following an argument with his fiancée, who alleged he threatened her by putting a gun to her head.

The next day, Hall left practice with a neck “stinger.”

Hall pleaded not guilty in court and was released on $10,000 bond. He could face discipline from the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy, pending an investigation.

INJURIES

Vikings: None reported.

Browns: LT James Hudson (ankle) limped off in the first half. His injury complicates things while the team waits for starters Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin to return from season-ending knee injuries. ... It was a tough day for Cleveland's offensive tackles as Germain Ifedi (hand) and Hakeem Adeniji (knee) also got hurt.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Visit Philadelphia on Aug. 24.

Browns: At Seattle on Aug. 24.

Tom Withers, The Associated Press