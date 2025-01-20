Back from the 'bomb squad' - the strange case of Chelsea's unbreakable man

Trevoh Chalobah was a regular starter at Selhurst Park, making 14 appearances after making his Palace debut in October [Getty Images]

Trevoh Chalobah is the unbreakable man at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old centre-back has gone from the so-called 'bomb squad' - a group of nearly a dozen players exiled out of Enzo Maresca's first team - to being described as "the best solution" to shore up Chelsea's defence following an an emergency recall from Crystal Palace.

And he was named man of the match on his return to the team in Monday's 3-1 Premier League win over Wolves.

Maresca said: "We know that he was going to help us, We trust him, and the reason he is back is for this."

Loan spells being cut short in January are not unusual, but typically it is Premier League clubs bringing back their promising youngsters after cutting their teeth in the English Football League.

While Palace boss Oliver Glasner described the move as "a little bit surprising", Maresca said Chalobah was "happy" and added: "He can help us. He knows the house better than me.

"The reason why he left at the beginning of the season was financial fair play, these kinds of things. It was not only a technical decision."

Chalobah was unlucky not to score on his return against Wolves when his goalbound effort was headed over the line by Noni Madueke.

Team-mate Tosin Adarabioyo said: "He came straight back in and did an amazing job. He did everything flawlessly from a tactical point of view, so I am very happy for him."

And Madueke, who said he apologised to Chalobah for taking his goal off him, added: "Unbelievable. Leadership, character, bravery on the ball. He slotted in seamlessly so I am delighted for him.

"It is no coincidence with players like him and Reece [James] back in we won the game. They are Chelsea through and through and they helped us tonight with their leadership for sure."

Chalobah, left, was back enjoying training on Friday at Chelsea's Cobham training ground, with Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku and Jadon Sancho [Getty Images]

Photographs from Chelsea's Cobham training ground on Friday appeared to support Maresca's description of Chalobah's "happy" demeanour.

But each transfer window must bring a sense of de ja vu for Chalobah, having been made available for sale in the past three.

Nottingham Forest had a bid accepted at £25m on deadline day in September 2023, when Chalobah was first put on the market, but the player ultimately rejected the move.

Chalobah was up for sale again in the January 2024 window, but no-one met the £25m asking price, despite reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The England Under-21 international then battled his way into Mauricio Pochettino's first team and was the starting centre-back at the end of the 2023-24 season - only to be made available for sale again this summer, with Pochettino sacked.

Again no substantial, permanent offer came and he joined Palace on loan minutes before the summer transfer window closed.

Glasner was told hours before Palace beat Stockport in the FA Cup third round that a "contractual issue" meant he could not play Chalobah, leaving his squad a man short.

On 13 January he told media that Chalobah "wants to stay" - a claim corroborated by BBC Sport from several sources close to the player.

However, a phone call on 14 January from sporting director Paul Winstanley convinced Chalobah that a return to play at Stamford Bridge would be productive, with a prominent role to be expected in the coming weeks.

That conversation followed an earlier, unplanned meeting with Winstanley, his co-sporting director Laurence Stewart and co-owner Behdad Eghbali at Selhurst Park after the 1-1 draw between Palace and Chelsea earlier this month.

Chalobah had walked into the away dressing room after the match to speak with friend Reece James and ended up talking to the three executives.

Palace haven't criticised Chelsea and accept the terms of the initial agreement made on deadline day in the summer.

So what's Chelsea's plan in defence?

Back in July, Maresca explained that Chalobah had not been picked for the pre-season tour of the United States because "we have Axel [Disasi], Tosin [Adarabioyo], Wes [Fofana], who is finally back, and some young profiles."

He added later that summer: "All the clubs at this moment are compelled to sell players from the academy because of the rules. It's all of the Premier League clubs' problems."

The Italian was complaining that the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules were behind Chelsea pushing players like Chalobah and Conor Gallagher out of the club.

Chelsea's decision to recall Chalobah is to cover the long-term injury of Fofana, who is expected to be out until March or April, with Benoit Badiashile also out injured until some time in February.

The Blues believe Chalobah, who has been on the books at Chelsea since the age of eight, will reintegrate into the squad quicker than a new signing.

Levi Colwill will likely continue his role as a regular starter, with Adarabioyo and Josh Acheampong, 18, also competing for places in the heart of Maresca's defence.

Disasi, however, is believed to have been offered to clubs, including Juventus, and could leave in January, just 18 months after joining Chelsea.

His £38.5m signing from Monaco was a major factor blocking Chalobah's involvement but the tables have since turned because of poor performances from the Frenchman.

So does this now mean Chalobah could stay?

Not quite.

After all this, Chalobah still remains likely to leave Chelsea in the summer when the club will again look to sign a centre-back, with Palace's Marc Guehi among options on the shortlist.

Guehi is another former Chelsea player having come through their academy before joining Palace in 2021.

According to sources close to the player, Palace had never been a likely long-term viable permanent destination for Chalobah as he wants to compete for trophies and play regular European football.

Chalobah is also targeting a senior England call-up in the near future and will be buoyed by the appointment of Thomas Tuchel - who gave him his breakthrough at Chelsea in 2021 - as manager.