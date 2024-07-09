B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. tops CFL honour roll for second straight week

TORONTO — B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is the top-rated offensive player on the CFL's honour roll for a second straight week.

He earned a player grade of 93.6 to lead the Week 5 list announced Tuesday.

Adams was 26-of-36 passing (72.2 per cent) for 383 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 44-28 road victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 31-year-old has already been tabbed as the league's highest-rated offensive player three times in 2024.

Hamilton lineman Casey Sayles had two tackles and a sack on the other side of the ball to lead defensive players with an 86.7 rating, while the Montreal Alouettes boasted the top-rated offensive line following a 30-26 win Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press