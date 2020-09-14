Ayushmann Khurrana says he will train himself really hard even on his birthday

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who ringed into his 36th with a small celebration with his family on Monday, said he will be marking his birthday by putting himself through a gruelling training session to get the desired physique for his role in director Abhishek Kapoor's next.

"I am currently neck-deep in preparations for my next, the progressive love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I'm running against time to achieve the desired physique for this film and I know for a fact that I can't take a single day off from working out. So, even on my birthday, I'm going to train really hard," the 'Vicky Donor' actor said.

Khurrana further stated that he wants to woo his audiences with his transformation and is doing his level best to meet his own expectations.

"It has been really tough to push myself, this much because I want a certain transformation for myself. I have a certain expectation and I want audiences to see something new about me," he said.

"I usually shudder on Mondays and just look for excuses because I have to do legs. It's painful but as they say no pain, no gain. This year, my birthday falls on a Monday! So, I'm hoping I will be able to walk after my session and be in the right condition to celebrate my birthday," he added.

Ayushmann is, however, thankful that he can be with his entire family on this birthday. The Khurrana family will have a quiet celebration in Chandigarh amidst the ongoing pandemic.

"I'm grateful that I'm spending my birthday with my entire family this year in Chandigarh. I don't remember when was the last time that I got to do this in the recent years. So, it is going to be very special and I'm thankful," he said.

The 36-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of a cross-functional athlete in his next film, which is why his physical transformation is crucial.

He will be seen next to 'Befikre' actor Vaani Kapoor in the film, which will go on the floors in October. (ANI)

