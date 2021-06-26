Ayodhya envisaged as Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub, sustainable Smart City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a virtual meeting on the Ayodhya's development. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Ayodhya's development is being envisaged as a Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub and a sustainable Smart City, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office informed after a review meeting on the city's development.

As per the statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented various aspects of Ayodhya's development and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya by Uttar Pradesh government officials.

Various infrastructure projects like an Aiport, expansion of railway stations, bus stations, roads and highways were discussed.

The meeting also discussed the construction of a tourist facilitation centre, a world-class museum and an upcoming Greenfield township, which includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for ashrams, maths, hotels, bhavans of various states.

"Special attention is being devoted to the development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats. Cruise operation on the Saryu river will also be made a regular feature. The city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and people on foot. Traffic management will also be done in a modern manner using Smart City infrastructure," the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, along with various other ministers of the UP Government were present in the meeting. (ANI)