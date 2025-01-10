Avdija and Portland take on Miami in non-conference action

Miami Heat (19-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-24, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Miami Heat in non-conference play.

The Trail Blazers are 8-8 on their home court. Portland averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Heat are 9-10 in road games. Miami averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 10-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Trail Blazers average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow (13.5). The Heat's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Heat.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: day to day (ankle), Robert Williams III: day to day (rest), Jerami Grant: day to day (face).

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Kevin Love: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press