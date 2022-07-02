Another Avalanche player wipes out while carrying Stanley Cup

It looks like Phil Pritchard, keeper of the Stanley Cup, will need to keep a watchful eye this summer after the iconic trophy was dropped by a Colorado Avalanche player for at least the second time in less than a week.

With celebrations in full swing in the Mile High City, Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid took a tumble after raising the Cup above his head at what appears to be a nightclub. The 28-year-old promptly lost his balance before quickly winding up flat on his wallet.

This cup may not make it out alive pic.twitter.com/4wj8bGRCwh — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) July 1, 2022

Thankfully, MacDermid appeared to be fine in the aftermath, though by the looks of the video it seems his fellow patrons were more concerned about the silverware than the NHL veteran.

MacDermid played 58 regular-season games for the Avs this year, which was more than enough to have his name etched into Hockey’s Holy Grail, despite not dressing for a single playoff game.

Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid took a spill with the Stanley Cup while out partying. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Avalanche set the record for the fastest team to damage Lord Stanley's mug after Nicolas Aube-Kubel stumbled with the trophy on the ice following its presentation after Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning. Pritchard shared in a Twitter video that, following a quick repair, the Stanley Cup’s tour would roll right along as scheduled.

A quick glance at Wikipedia shows the trophy has dealt with far worse than a couple of stumbles and falls over its century-long history, which should ease the mounting blood pressure of every fan worried about the Cup’s condition.

Some highlights include stories of babies emptying their bowels in the Cup, many players spending the night with it, and multiple trips to the bottom of NHL players’ swimming pools. We'll see what the Avalanche have in store for the rest of the summer. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a few more bumps and bruises along the way.

