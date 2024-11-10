Avalanche play the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal showing

Nashville Predators (5-9-1, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7-8, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Avalanche's 6-4 win.

Colorado has a 7-8 record overall and a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have a 1-2-0 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Nashville is 5-9-1 overall and 3-1-0 against the Central Division. The Predators are fifth in the league serving 10.8 penalty minutes per game.

Monday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Predators won 5-2 in the last meeting. Filip Forsberg led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 22 assists for the Avalanche. Sam Malinski has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Gustav Nyquist has scored five goals with three assists for the Predators. Juuso Parssinen has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press