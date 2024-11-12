Avalanche host the Kings after overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (9-5-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-8, in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings after the Avalanche took down the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime.

Colorado has an 8-8 record overall and a 5-5-0 record on its home ice. The Avalanche have gone 8-3-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 5-4-2 record in road games and a 9-5-3 record overall. The Kings have a +six scoring differential, with 55 total goals scored and 49 allowed.

Wednesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 23 assists for the Avalanche. Nikita Prishchepov has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Alex Laferriere has nine goals and six assists for the Kings. Andre Lee has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press