Avalanche bring winning streak into home matchup against the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (14-20-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (23-15, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Buffalo Sabres as winners of five straight games.

Colorado has a 23-15 record overall and a 10-8-0 record on its home ice. The Avalanche have scored 129 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Buffalo has a 7-10-1 record in road games and a 14-20-4 record overall. The Sabres are third in the league with 160 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 5-4. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 21 goals and 33 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 18 goals and 12 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press