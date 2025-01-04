Avalanche bring win streak into game against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (17-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (24-15, in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -285, Canadiens +230; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche aim to keep a six-game win streak alive when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

Colorado has an 11-8-0 record in home games and a 24-15 record overall. The Avalanche have a 10-6-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Montreal has gone 7-11-1 on the road and 17-18-3 overall. The Canadiens have committed 160 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 13 goals and 35 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 20 goals and 15 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press