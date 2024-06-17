Advertisement

Auxerre face competition for Ajax’s Ar’jany Martha

Get French Football News
·1 min read
Auxerre face competition for Ajax’s Ar’jany Martha
Auxerre face competition for Ajax’s Ar’jany Martha

According to Foot Mercato, AJ Auxerre have begun discussions with Ajax’s Ar’jany Martha (20). After a single season of professional football, Martha has decided to leave the Dutch giants and has refused to sign a contract extension that will keep him beyond the end of June. 

The recently promoted French side believe that the left-back represents a great deal as a promising option to help them in their task of losing their yo-yo club label. However, they will face stiff competition from Monza and Villarreal who are also considering a move for the left-back with 12 professional appearances under his belt. 

Auxerre considering a move for Lyon’s Johann Lepenant

Auxerre have been active in the rumour mill this summer, with the club also linked with a loan move for Olympique Lyonnais’ Johann Lepenant (21). Deals which seem to suggest that the club have a firm eye on young talented players who are struggling for game time at larger clubs. 

GFFN | Nick Hartland

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement