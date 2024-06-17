Auxerre face competition for Ajax’s Ar’jany Martha

According to Foot Mercato, AJ Auxerre have begun discussions with Ajax’s Ar’jany Martha (20). After a single season of professional football, Martha has decided to leave the Dutch giants and has refused to sign a contract extension that will keep him beyond the end of June.

The recently promoted French side believe that the left-back represents a great deal as a promising option to help them in their task of losing their yo-yo club label. However, they will face stiff competition from Monza and Villarreal who are also considering a move for the left-back with 12 professional appearances under his belt.

Auxerre considering a move for Lyon’s Johann Lepenant

Auxerre have been active in the rumour mill this summer, with the club also linked with a loan move for Olympique Lyonnais’ Johann Lepenant (21). Deals which seem to suggest that the club have a firm eye on young talented players who are struggling for game time at larger clubs.

GFFN | Nick Hartland