Austrian Grand Prix, F1 live: Results and latest updates as Max Verstappen starts from pole

austrian grand prix 2022 f1 live race results news / Spectators at the sprint race at the Formula 1 Championship, Red Bull Ring on July 09, 2022, Spielberg, Austria. - Mine Kasapoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

01:41 PM

The Austrian Grand Prix starting grid

1. VER 2. LEC
3 SAI 4. RUS
5. PER 6. OCO
7. MAG 8. HAM
9. MSC 10. NOR
11. RIC 12. STR
13. ZHO 14. GAS
15. ALB 16. TSU
17. LAT 18. VET
19. ALO 20. BOT

01:37 PM

Well, well, well...

What does this mean? It's anyone's guess.

01:30 PM

Raw pace ranking after 12 rounds

 30 minutes to go until the formation lap begins. 

01:26 PM

Big lock up from Perez on his lap to the grid

Into turn three, quite a heavy lock up. Easily done there. Probably wasn't on his starting tyres. Wonder if he even has the pace to finish ahead of the Ferraris today... he made good progress from 13th yesterday in the sprint.

01:25 PM

Bottas starting from the pit lane today

Alfa Romeo changed the rear wing spec and his rear suspension spec, which incurs a penalty. Has been a trying few races for him and, perhaps, the team after a promising start.

Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo F1 Team after the sprint race at the Formula 1 Champi - Mine Kasapoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

01:20 PM

The pit lane is open!

01:19 PM

Current qualifying head-to-heads between the drivers

01:12 PM

Well, this is nice

01:09 PM

What can McLaren do today?

It has been a frustrating and difficult weekend for them so far. A few points might not be a bad result...

01:03 PM

F1 investigating racist, sexist and homophobic abuse among Austria GP fans

Formula One is investigating alleged racist, sexist and homphobic abuse that has been reported at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

The sport’s organisers released a statement in response to several allegations that some attendees of this weekend’s event in Spielberg have been targeted by fellow race-goers.

Read the full report here.  

12:55 PM

Current constructor standings

12:50 PM

Current championship standings - Top 10

Sadly, I think it would be a surprise if Verstappen didn't extend his championship lead today.

12:46 PM

Some classic F1 cars out on track here earlier today

Ralf Schumacher in the Williams was my favourite.

Ralf Schumacher is pictured during the Legends Parade prior the sprint qualifying at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on July 9, 2022, ahead of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix - AFP

12:38 PM

News from Alpine on Alonso's car

It doesn't really make much difference as he was going to start from the back yesterday.

12:34 PM

Classification from yesterday's sprint race

  1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

  2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

  3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

  4. George Russell, Mercedes

  5. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

  6. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

  7. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

  8. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

  9. Mick Schumacher, Haas

  10. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

  11. Lando Norris, McLaren

  12. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

  13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

  14. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

  15. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

  16. Alexander Albon, Williams

  17. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

  18. Nicholas Latifi, Williams DNF: Fernando Alonso, Alpine; Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

This is (roughly) how they will start today, though there are a few changes due to various bits and bobs being changed etc.

11:50 AM

Good afternoon F1 fans

Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. This is the fifth grand prix we have had at this track since the start of 2020 and the drivers know it pretty well because of that. It has been a happy hunting ground for Max Verstappen, who is aiming for his fifth grand prix win here this afternoon.

So far he has taken a clean sweep of the meaningful sessions, taking pole position in Friday's qualifying session and winning yesterday's sprint race with relative ease. There was a brief threat from Ferrari in the opening corners, but after Carlos Sainz overcooked it at turn three - letting Charles Leclerc back through to second, it was plain sailing.

The Dutchman and championship leader never extended his lead beyond three seconds but he appeared to be completely in control. Ferrari perhaps cost themselves a little time in fighting each other, but that has been the way of things for a few races now. With the eight points for the victory in yesterday's sprint, Verstappen extended his title lead yet again. Ferrari were not a million miles away on race pace, but will need to not trip over themselves today.

There was a good comeback drive from Sergio Perez, who went from 13th to fifth in the sprint. Perhaps that shows the true pace of the Red Bull compared to their rivals. George Russell will start in fourth as the lead Mercedes . Lewis Hamilton's comeback drive from ninth in the sprint did not materialise. He was caught up in an incident at turn one, losing places and then was stuck behind Mick Schumacher for a fair chunk of the race. In any case, the ultimate pace of the Mercedes might have struggled to trouble the podium given Russell finished 13 seconds off Verstappen after 23 laps.

It rained overnight and earlier this morning at the Red Bull Ring but the chances are looking likely for a dry race. Can anyone stop Verstappen? It might take another issue or mechanical fault (or a DNF) to stop him, given how imperious his form is.

We will find out a little after 2pm BST when the lights go out.

