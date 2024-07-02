Austria vs Turkey LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Austria vs Turkey LIVE!

The round of 16 at Euro 2024 concludes tonight in a battle of potential tournament dark horses in Leipzig. Austria head to the Red Bull Arena as favourites to reach a first quarter-final after a fantastic group stage showing under Ralf Rangnick in which they were narrowly edged out by France before brushing aside Poland and stunning the Netherlands in a thriller to finish top of a tough Group D.

The Austrians have impressed with their sheer intensity and ferocious pressure at this tournament so far, adding an attacking edge too with six goals in their last two matches. They now take on a very well-supported Turkey side that progressed as runners-up in Group F after overcoming Georgia in a thriller and then edging out 10-man Czech Republic after a chastening defeat by Portugal. Turkey have not reached the last eight of a major tournament since their third-place finish at Euro 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.

But head coach Vincenzo Montella is without influential captain Hakan Calhanoglu tonight as well as Samet Akaydin due to suspension, while Austria - who demolished Turkey 6-1 in a heavily one-sided friendly back in March - are missing the banned Patrick Wimmer. Follow Austria vs Turkey at Euro 2024 live below!

But that’s certainly not to say that the support for tournament surprise package Austria hasn’t also been fantastic.

Germany’s neighbours are also very well-represented across the border and made themselves heard plenty during the group stage.

We should be in for quite the noise in Leipzig later!

Turkey fans set to create another memorable atmosphere

Other than the hosts of course, I think it’s fair to say that Turkey have definitely been the best-supported nation at Euro 2024 so far.

Plenty of fans have made the trip, while there is a large Turkish population in Germany.

It has made for a remarkable atmosphere at all of their games so far, with tonight surely no different in Leipzig...

Predicted lineups

Here is how Standard Sport sees both sides lining up in Leipzig tonight...

Predicted Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic

Predicted Turkey XI:Gonuk; Muldur, Bardakci, Demiral, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Yuksek; Guler, Kocku, Akturkoglu; Yilmaz

Austria vs Turkey prediction

Hopes are high for a knockout classic but the depleted Turkish team might just fall short despite the impressive backing they have received in Germany.

Austria to win after extra-time, 2-1.

Turkey team news: Hakan Calhanoglu and Samet Akaydin banned

17:47 , George Flood

Group F runners-up Turkey have been dealt a massive blow with the absence of Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for tonight’s meeting in Leipzig.

Their influential captain has also incurred an automatic one-match ban for two yellow cards, the second picked up in their narrow win over the 10-man Czech Republic in Hamburg last week, as has Fenerbahce defender Samet Akaydin.

Galatasaray’s Abdulkerim Bardakci should line up alongside Merih Demiral at centre-back tonight after his own return from suspension, while the likes of Kerem Akturkoglu or Irfan Kahveci could be called upon in midfield.

Former Everton and Crystal Palace striker Cenk Tosun could also earn a start in attack this evening after his dramatic last-gasp winner off the bench last time out.

Austria team news: Patrick Wimmer suspended

17:38 , George Flood

Shock Group D winners Austria go into tonight’s knockout clash without the services of Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer, who is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament so far in last week’s stunning 3-2 upset of the Netherlands in Berlin.

Cautions are not wiped until after the quarter-finals at this tournament.

Konrad Laimer and Christoph Baumgartner will compete to replace Wimmer, although both could come into the starting team tonight as head coach Ralf Rangnick also ponders whether or not to keep Romano Schmid on the opposite flank.

At the back, Gernot Trauner and Phillipp Mwene have both missed training this week through injury and illness respectively, with Philipp Lienhart and Leopold Querfeld also struggling.

Kevin Danso and Alexander Prass will be hoping to start in defence.

Where to watch Austria vs Turkey

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome to Austria vs Turkey live coverage

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Austria vs Turkey at Euro 2024.

These two potential tournament dark horses will look to snatch the final quarter-final place on offer in what could be a very exciting conclusion to the last-16 stage in Leipzig.

Kick-off at Red Bull Arena is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for all your match build-up, latest team news and live updates.