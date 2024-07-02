Austria vs Turkey: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Austria today meet Turkey in a battle of two of the surprise packages at Euro 2024.

Ralf Rangnick has made the Austrians into one of the tournament’s most fascinating teams with little star power but impressive wins over Poland and Netherlands meant they won Group D.

Up next is a Turkey team which has blown hot and cold in Germany.

A thrilling opening-day beating of Georgia was followed up by a dismal defeat to Portugal, before Wednesday’s nervy win over Czech Republic guaranteed their progression as Group F runners-up.

A quarter-final tie against Romania or an underwhelming Dutch side will give both confidence of going deep, if they can come through here.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Austria vs Turkey is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off later today on Tuesday July 2, 2024.

The match will take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Austria have emerged as genuine contenders for the latter stages (REUTERS)

Where to watch Austria vs Turkey

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Austria vs Turkey team news

Patrick Wimmer was handed a start against Netherlands but a second booking of the Euros means the winger misses out on Tuesday.

Christoph Baumgartner is likely to return in his place and Marko Arnautovic is due to retain his spot up front with support from Marcel Sabitzer and Romano Schmid or Konrad Laimer.

Rangnick has struggled to settle on his favoured defensive partnership with Gernot Trauner dropped for Maximilian Wober last time out. Kevin Danso is another option to line up alongside Philipp Lienhart, who was one of four players to miss training on Friday.

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella made several changes to his line-up for the win over Czech Republic, favouring the youth of Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz over the likes of Kerem Akturkoglu and Irfan Kahveci.

More changes are guaranteed here as Hakan Calhanoglu and centre-back Samet Akaydin are banned. However, Abdulkerim Bardakci is back from a one-game suspension in defence.

Austria vs Turkey prediction

Hopes are high for a knockout classic but the depleted Turkish team might just fall short despite the impressive backing they have received in Germany.

Austria to win after extra-time, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Austria smashed Turkey 6-1 in a friendly only three months ago. This is their first meeting at a major tournament.

Austria wins: 9

Turkey wins: 7

Draws: 1

Austria vs Turkey match odds

Austria to qualify: 10/11

Turkey to qualify: 7/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).