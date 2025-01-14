Austria Veteran Striker Heads Towards Immediate Inter Milan Exit – High Salary Remains Sticking Point

Marko Arnautovic is no longer part of Simone Inzaghi’s plans at Inter Milan and could leave the club in January.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri are open to facilitating the veteran striker’s exit this winter.

Indeed, Arnautovic came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 Venezia and failed to impress Inzaghi.

As a result, the Italian heavyweights would consider bids for the 35-year-old already this month.

The Austria international would leave Giuseppe Meazza at the end of the season anyway.

His contract runs out in June, and Inter are reluctant to offer him fresh terms.

Inter Milan Willing to Sell Marko Arnautovic in January

Despite Inter’s readiness to negotiate Arnautovic’s sale this winter, the player’s wages remain a stumbling block.

Indeed, the former Bologna center-forward earns around €3 million net per season.

Considering he’s already 35, not many clubs would be willing to match his salary.

Therefore, Inter may have to wait until the summer to part with their outcast.

In the meantime, Inzaghi will continue to rely on Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram to lead the line.

However, there’s a shortage of numbers in attack after Joaquin Correa sustained a muscle injury last week.



With that in mind, Arnautovic’s sale would make little sense now.