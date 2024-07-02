Austria v Turkey LIVE: Latest score as Michael Gregoritsch sparks hope of Euro 2024 comeback

Michael Gregoritsch sparks hope of Euro 2024 comeback (Reuters)

Austria take on Turkey in the round of 16 after topping a ‘group of death’ including France and the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Ralf Rangnick’s tenure at Manchester United might not have been an overall success, but his Austria side have impressed, including a thrilling 3-2 win over the Dutch. Austria have not won a group since in the major tournaments since the 1978 World Cup, and the unorthodox 4-2-2-2 system has reaped its rewards.

Turkey’s journey to the knockout stages has not been as fluent, but they have been involved in some fiery clashes. Their 2-1 win over the Czech Republic included 18 cards shown in or after the game, a new record for any match at the Euros, while their match with Georgia saw fights in the stands before kick-off.

Follow all the live action from Austria v Turkey in the live blog below:

Austria v Turkey Euro 2024

Austria take on Turkey in the last-16, live on ITV1

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria have been a surprise at the tournament

Turkey reached knockout rounds with chaotic last-minute winner over Czech Republic

59’ GOAL! - Demiral meets another corner and nods it home (AUT 0-2 TUR)

HALF-TIME! - Turkey lead and seem comfortable in the match (AUT 0-1 TUR)

6’ CLOSE! - Lienhart heads an effort over the top (AUT 0-1 TUR)

1’ GOAL! - Demiral sends Turkey ahead from a corner (AUT 0-1 TUR)

Austria 1 - 2 Türkiye

Austria 1-2 Turkey

21:31 , Mike Jones

72 mins: The rain is properly pouring down now as Austria win another corner. The ball comes into the six yard box but Mert Gunok fancies it and jumps into the fray to punch it clear.

Austria 1-2 Turkey

21:26 , Mike Jones

69 mins: That goal will feed belief into Austria and keep Turkey on their toes. Gregoritsch is full of confidence now and creeps in behind before softly nodding the ball into the arms of Mert Gunok.

Austria know they’re still in this game.

GOAL! Austria 1-2 Turkey (Gregoritsch, 66’)⚽️

21:25 , Mike Jones

66 mins: It’s not over yet!

Austria are awarded a corner which Marcel Sabitzer whips into the middle. Stefan Posch manages to flick it on and Michael Gregoritsch turns it home over by the back post.

Three goals all coming from set pieces.

Austria 0-2 Turkey

21:19 , Mike Jones

62 mins: That could be a killer blow from Turkey. Austria were looking as though they could get back into the game but a second goal gives them a cushion with less than 30 minutes to play.

Brilliant work from the Turks.

GOAL! Austria 0-2 Turkey (Demiral, 59’)⚽️

21:18 , Mike Jones

59 mins: Again!

Turkey double their lead from another set piece and it’s Merih Demiral yet again who comes up with the goods. The ball is swung in towards the near post from Arda Guler.

Demrial times his jump perfectly and heads the ball into the back of the net!

Austria 0-1 Turkey

21:16 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Ferdi Kadioglu drives the ball into the penalty area from the left as Turkey get forward for what feels like the first time in this half.

He shoots as he arrives into the box but the closest defender makes the block. Turkey recover the ball and come again, this time winning themselves a corner.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

21:11 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Austria are zoing in. Konrad Laimer is the latest to have a go after a superb solo run gets him into the penalty area. His standing leg slips just as he shoots however and the effort curls wide of the target.

There’s a buzz to the Austrians now, can they translate that into a goal?

Austria 0-1 Turkey

21:08 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Gregoritsch has been a welcome introduction for Austria. He gets to an aerial ball as it is swung into the box but nods his effort wide under pressure from Merih Demiral.

Still, Austria are getting into dangerous areas and look more likely to break through already.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

21:05 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Close!

A hopeful ball is launched up the pitch and gets chased down by Christoph Baumgartner. He keeps the ball in play at the byline (or does he?) and pulls it into the box.

Michael Gregoritsch arrives from deep and sidefoots his shot wide of the post.

Second half! Austria 0-1 Turkey

21:03 , Mike Jones

There’s a change at the break for Austria with Alexander Prass and Michael Gregoritsch replacing Phillip Mwene and Romano Schmid.

Can they affect this match and swing the momentum Austria’s way?

HT Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:54 , Mike Jones

Austria have had double the shots of Turkey (6 compared to 3) but none of them have hit the target. In fact Merih Demiral’s effort is the only one from both teams to be on target.

HT Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:50 , Mike Jones

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Half-time! Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:46 , Mike Jones

45+1 mins: The whistle goes to bring an enterprising first half to a close. Austria need to dig into their reserves and find an extra level when they come back out.

Turkey have been very good. Defensive solid and willing to get the ball up the pitch. The early goal has put them in control. Can they keep themselves there?

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:43 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Turkey’s aim is obviously to win this game but they need to keep a lid on things. Ismail Yuksek picks up a yellow card for a foul in the middle of the pitch and as a result will miss the quarter-final against the Netherlands - if they get there.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:42 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Romano Schmid goes into the book for a foul on Ferdi Kadioglu. Austria are just lacking that spark of creativity that they need here.

Turkey are very comfortable.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:37 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Twice Austria look to deliver crosses into the box, once from the left and once from the right. Neither finds the intended target as Turkey’s back five are solid and strong.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:35 , Mike Jones

33 mins: That early goal has given this game an edge and made Austria think about things more. They need to come up with a way to break Turkey down.

Pentz sends a long pass out to the left wing where Sabitzer releases Arnautovic. He combines with Laimer to get alongside the box but when the ball comes in Turkey deal with it.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:31 , Mike Jones

30 mins: There’s a determined look to Turkey to maintain this lead. Off the ball they’re getting plenty of men back to defend but they then also commit players up the pitch when the opportunity comes and don’t want to get penned in.

This will eventually take its toll but then the substitutes will play a big role in the second half. Very good work from Turkey so far.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:28 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Oh no!

Austria do well on the left with Marcel Sabitzer whipping a cross in towards Marko Arnautovic. Abdulkerim Bardakci makes the clearance and Turkey sweep up the pitch.

The ball is sent over to Baris Alper Yilmaz who skips away from a tackle, drives into the box then lifts a cross behind his teammate arriving at the back post.

Good chance squandered for Turkey.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:25 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Arda Guler swings a corner into the near post for Turkey but Philipp Lienhart is on hand to nod the ball back out for a set piece.

This next attempt finds Merih Demiral, the goalscorer, who shoulders an effort wide of the target.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:24 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Konrad Laimer slips and ends up following through on a heavy tackle with a Turkey defender. It’s a free kick but no further punishment comes his way.

Laimer is one of a few players facing the prospect of missing the quarter-final if he gets a booking here.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:19 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Austria’s response is to control possession and force Turkey to defend deeper into their own half. They’ve got seven players defending the edge of the penalty area as Austria look for a way through by sending the ball from left to right.

Konrad Laimer looks for Marko Arnautovic in the middle but can’t pick him out.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:15 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Arda Guler brings the ball into the box from the right and spins off the nearest defender. He pulls it back into the middle but Kevin Danso steps across the goalkeeper and boots the ball clear just to be safe.

Turkey are playing well, Austria need to respond. It’s an interesting contest this one.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:12 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Baumgartner is still trying to make amends for his earlier mistake. He weaves and dribbles past Orkun Kokcu who takes no chances and brings him down just inside Turkey’s final third.

Marcel Sabitzer is lining up the free kick. It’s about 30-yards out and he drills the effort into the head of defender Abdulkerim Bardakci.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:10 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Kevin Danso looks to thread a forward pass through to Marko Arnautovic but the forward can’t split off from his marker and the ball rolls through to Turkey’s goalkeeper Mert Gunok.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:08 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Close!

The next corner brings another great chance for Austria as Philipp Lienhart is allowed to leap clear and nod a free header just over the crossbar.

What a start to this game.

Austria 0-1 Turkey

20:07 , Mike Jones

4 mins: Close!

At the other end of the pitch Austria almost get their equaliser. They swing the ball in towards the near post where everyone, including the goalkeeper, miss the ball.

It bounces through toward Baumgartner who sticks out a leg to turn the ball home. Merih Demiral is the covering defender and clips the ball, and the man, as he attempts to clear.

That’s enough to stop Baumgartner’s effort but the ball dribbles out for another corner.

GOAL! Austria 0-1 Turkey (Demiral, 1’)⚽️

20:03 , Mike Jones

1 min: Turkey take the lead!

It’s only been 57 seconds. Turkey win a corner that gets curled into the box by Arda Guler. It drops to Christoph Baumgartner who can’t clean the danger.

Goalkeeper Patrick Pentz flicks the ball off the line where Merih Demiral is waiting. He takes a touch then smashes it into the back of the net!

Kick off! Austria 0-0 Turkey

20:01 , Mike Jones

Austria start the ball rolling for the last of the round of 16 ties. The try to come through the middle of the pitch but Turkey are quick to close the ball down.

Austria v Turkey

19:54 , Mike Jones

Here come the players.

Austria have been the dark horses of the tournament so far and are expected to progress easily through this fixture. However, Turkey won’t be afraid to give this a go and look to strike early on.

It could be an end-to-end match with the tone expected to be set from the get go. Who will progress to the quarter-finals and set up a clash with the Netherlands?

Let’s find out, kick off is up next...

‘It’s going to be a cool game'

19:50 , Mike Jones

Austria midfielder, Nicolas Seiwald, said: “It’s going to be a really cool game. Of course the pulse is going a little faster for what promises to be an intense game. It’s about maintaining composure to make sure we’re in the right mindset to make the right decisions.

“The fans have been exceptional. When you have friends texting you saying ‘we’ve finished top of the group – this is the best day of my life’, then you can’t help but take some pride in that.”

Mert Muldur on facing Austria

19:45 , Mike Jones

Turkey defender Mert Muldur previewed tonight’s last-16 tie by saying: “After losing 6-1 to Austria in March, we studied our opponents thoroughly and learned valuable lessons. We would like to correct our mistakes from that match, put in a great performance and win the game.

“Austria deservedly finished Group D in first place. However, our team have more talented players compared with them. If we perform well as a team, I believe we will finish the match with a good result tomorrow.

“We expect a very determined, hardworking and competitive opponent. We will take precautions for what they do both offensively and defensively. We have a big squad and I believe those who play in place of the missing players will also perform well.”

Austria v Turkey

19:40 , Mike Jones

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella said his side face a tough test against a team who are "perhaps the best team as a unit".

"They are a team that presses very aggressively high up the pitch, very consistently and they are excellent in transition,” he said,

"They remind me of a club team because they are able to recognise all different match situations."

Austria v Turkey

19:35 , Mike Jones

Turkey have not won any of their past four competitive matches (D3, L1) without their captain Hakan Calhanolgu, who is suspended for the game. That run includes a 2-1 defeat by the Faroe Islands.

Austria v Turkey

19:30 , Mike Jones

Turkey have qualified from the group stage of a European Championship for the third time. Their last appearance in the knockout phase was in 2008 when they reached the semi-finals before they were beaten by Germany.

Austria v Turkey

19:25 , Mike Jones

Ralf Rangnick has a win percentage of 60% as Austria boss having tasted victory in 15 of his 25 games in charge. Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands are the only European nations with a higher win percentage since Rangnick took charge in June 2022.

Austria v Turkey

19:15 , Mike Jones

Austria’s last victory in the knockout phase of a major tournament was a 3-1 win over Uruguay at the 1954 World Cup. They did win a second-round game against Germany at the 1978 World Cup when the format involved a second group stage.

Austria v Turkey

19:10 , Mike Jones

This is the 18th meeting between Austria and Turkey but the first time they have faced each other at a major tournament. The teams met for the first time in eight years in March where Austria ran out 6-1 winners thanks to a Michael Gregoritsch hat-trick.

Austria v Turkey team changes

19:06 , Mike Jones

Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the Austria team that defeated the Netherlands in their final group game. Out go Max Wober, Alexander Prass, Florian Grillitsch and Patrick Wimmer with Kevin Danso, Konrad Laimer, Christoph Baumgartner and Phillip Mwene coming in.

For Turkey there are three changes. Samet Akaydin, Salih Ozcan and Hakan Calhanoglu are replaced with Abdulkerim Bardakci, Kaan Ayhan and Orkan Kokcu.

Austria v Turkey

18:51 , Mike Jones

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick says his side are capable of going all the way and winning Euro 2024. Having topped a difficult Group D they now have their sights set on a first European Championship quarter-final.

"I said at the beginning of the tournament it is not impossible to become champion or get to the final," Rangnick said.

"We are realistic. There is only one way to get as far as possible which is to take care of the next match. This philosophy helped us to get to Leipzig and this is the only way to get further in the tournament."

Austria v Turkey line-ups

18:50 , Mike Jones

Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Sabitzer; Laimer, Baumgartner, Schmid; Arnautovic

Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Bardakci, Demiral, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Ayhan; Yilmaz, Kokcu, Yildiz; Guler

A Millî Takımımızın, Avusturya karşısında sahaya çıkacak 11'i belli oldu.



11'imiz: Mert Günok, Merih Demiral, Orkun Kökçü, Arda Güler, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, İsmail Yüksek, Mert Müldür, Kenan Yıldız, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Kaan Ayhan. pic.twitter.com/QPkjJ2HRPd — Türkiye #BizimÇocuklar 🇹🇷 (@MilliTakimlar) July 2, 2024

Austria v Turkey

18:44 , Mike Jones

Austria had a perfect record in six editions of this fixture across 35 years from 1948.

Since 1983, Turkey have won seven of the 11 meetings, including a run of five straight victories between 1989 and 2011.

Pre-match thoughts from Vincenzo Montella:

18:17 , Mike Jones

“We should not let our emotions get the better of us; we cannot be thinking about revenge [for the 6-1 friendly defeat in March].

“We know what Austria can do but we also know what we can do. We have scored five goals and have five different scorers. We haven’t scored a penalty, from a dead ball, or an own goal.

“We are doing a great job in terms of controlling the ball, but we have to turn this into more goals. Calmness is very important.”

Pre-match thoughts from Ralf Rangnick:

18:11 , Mike Jones

“Everyone’s pretty down to earth: no one in camp thinks we’ve achieved anything yet. The Euros begins properly for us [in this game].

“It’s important to have a fresh start because now we’re in knockout mode. We have to live in that mode and savour it from the very first minute. We’re playing a team who are strong on the ball, and who inject a lot of passion into matches.

“We need to be ready for both those things. We need to bring our energy, which sets us apart, to the table. We need hot hearts, but cool heads.”

Austria v Turkey

17:51 , Mike Jones

Having snatched first place in Group D, Austria will look to extend their Euro 2024 campaign when they take on Turkey at the Leipzig Stadium in the final round of 16 tie.

Ralf Rangnick’s side finished ahead of France and the Netherlands in their section and now face opponents against whom they scored six goals a little over three months ago.

Turkey’s route to the last-16

17:45 , Mike Jones

Turkey are a strange team. They hit form at the perfect time ahead of Euro 2020 with many touting them as tournament dark horses only to fail spectacularly.

Ahead of Euro 2024, they’ve been in terrible form and yet find themselves with a spot in the last-16. An opening match salvo from Mert Muldur, Arda Guler and Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu ensured they swept Georgia aside 3-1 before they were then humbled 3-0 by Portugal.

Needing a result in their final group match Cenk Tosun struck in the last-minute to secure a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic to put the Turks into the knockout rounds.

“We suffered a heavy loss to Austria in a friendly match in March – this time we want to win,” said the forward, whose team are contesting a knockout phase for the first time since reaching the semi-finals in 2008.

“We always play dreaming of the success of Euro 2008,” added Tosun. Can Turkey replicate it this time around?

Austria’s route to the last-16

17:39 , Mike Jones

In the last meeting between these sides Austria hammered Turkey 6-1 in a friendly just over three months ago.

Ralf Rangnick’s team have become accustomed to being taken for granted despite coming into the tournament with a feeling that things are clicking and heading in the right direction.

Austria started their Euro 2024 compaign with a 1-0 loss to France though it was an own-goal that split the teams. They then defeated Poland 3-1 in a confident display and edged a thriller against the Netherlands 3-2 to ensure they finished top of Group D, nicknamed the Group of Death beforehand.

It was a feat that surprised no one in their camp.

“We believe we’re capable of anything,” said left-back Alexander Prass. “Few believed we’d finish top of the group, but deep down we did.”

Ronaldo hit ‘rock bottom’ after penalty miss

17:20 , Mike Jones

Taking a glance back at yesterday’s matches now and Cristiano Ronaldo says he hit ‘rock bottom’ after missing a penalty in extra-time which would have won the game for Portugal.

Instead Slovenia forced a penalty shootout where Ronaldo scored as his side triumphed 3-0 thanks to Diogo Costa’s heroics in goal.

“Even the strongest people have their [bad] days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most,” said Ronaldo afterwards.

“Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.

“But the important thing is to enjoy it. The team did an extraordinary job. We fought right to the end and I think we deserved it because we had more authority.”

Austria v Turkey predicted line-ups and latest odds

17:13 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we think the two teams will line-up tonight as they look to set up a quarter-final with either Romania or the Netherlands:

Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic.

Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Kahveci, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

And here you can see the latest odds for the match with Austria overwhelming favourites to win:

Austria win 4/5

Draw 2/1

Turkey win 11/4

Austria v Turkey early team news

17:06 , Mike Jones

Ralf Rangnick will be forced into an alteration with Patrick Wimmer serving a one-match suspension. Christoph Baumgartner could come into the side at the ground where he plays his club football.

Turkey, meanwhile, will be without skipper Hakan Calhanoglu and Samet Akaydin after each received a second yellow card of the tournament in their final group game. Abdulkerim Bardakci is back from his own ban, though.

Austria v Turkey

14:29 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage and build up to the Euro 2024 last-16 match between Austria and Turkey in Leipzig.

Austria topped a group including France and the Netherlands, while Turkey scraped through with a last-minute winner in a chaotic match against the Czech Republic.