How to follow Australian Open finals weekend

Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at last year's Australian Open [Getty Images]

Jannik Sinner will defend his Australian Open title on Sunday as the first Grand Slam of a year comes to an end.

Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka was stunned by Madison Keys in the women's final on Saturday.

Now top-ranked Sinner, who won both hard-court majors last year, will face Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

Here are all the key details.

What are the UK times for the Australian Open finals?

The tournament started on Sunday, 12 January at Melbourne Park and concludes on Sunday, 26 January.

The women's singles final took place on Saturday, 25 January from 08:30 GMT.

The men's singles final starts at the same time on Sunday, 26 January.

How can I follow the Australian Open finals on the BBC?

There will be live text commentaries of the singles finals and men's doubles final on the BBC Sport website and app, as well as reports, analysis and features.

BBC Radio 5 Live will have live radio commentary of both singles finals, with coverage from 08:20 GMT.

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller will lead the coverage alongside Gigi Salmon and David Law, with analysis from Annabel Croft and Pat Cash.

Who is the favourite for the men's title?

Leading men's player Sinner triumphed over Daniil Medvedev in his first major final at last year's tournament, before winning the US Open title in a hugely successful 2024.

The Italian, 23, also lifted the season-ending ATP Finals and secured back-to-back Davis Cup titles, but remains embroiled in an ongoing doping controversy.

Zverev, bidding for a first Grand Slam title, reached the Melbourne final after Novak Djokovic retired injured.

The German second seed won the first set before Djokovic, who injured his thigh during his quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz, ended the match early.

Zverev has previously reached the French Open and US Open finals, losing them to Carlos Alcaraz and Dominic Thiem respectively.

What is the prize money?

The Australian Open will offer record prize money in 2025.

The total amount of prize money on offer at Melbourne Park will be 96.5m Australian dollars (£48m) - an increase of nearly 12% on 2024.

The prize money increases in every round. The men's and women's singles champions will each take home 3.5m Australian dollars (£1.7m).

The winners of the men's and women's doubles competitions will earn 810,000 Australian dollars (£400,000).

Australian Open 2025 schedule & results

26 January: Men's singles final