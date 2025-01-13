Australian Open order of play and schedule

The second day of the Australian Open sees defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner return to Melbourne Park while Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a record 25th grand slam title.

With coach Andy Murray in his corner, Djokovic faces a tricky draw in Melbourne but begins his campaign against the 19-year-old American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy.

World No 1 Sinner is in action against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, with World No 3 Coco Gauff beginning her bid against former Australian Open champion and fellow American grand slam winner Sofia Kenin.

Later, Nick Kyrgios returns to the Australian Open and plays Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in his first match at the tournament in three years. Here’s the order of play on day two.

Australian Open intended order of play - Monday 13 January

(All times UK - GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 12:00 AM:

Coco Gauff (USA) [3] vs. Sofia Kenin (USA)

Not before 3:00 AM:

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs. Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

Not before 8:00 AM

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [7] vs. Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)

Followed by

Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs. Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Margaret Court Arena

From 12:00 AM:

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs. Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

Followed by

Jordan Thompson (AUS) [27] vs. Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Not before 8:00 AM

Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3]

Followed by

Daria Snigur (UKR) vs. Danielle Collins (USA) [10]

John Cain Arena

From 12:00 AM:

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [11] vs. Alex Michelsen (USA)

Not before 2:30 AM:

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs. Iga Swiatek (POL) [2]

Maya Joint (AUS) vs. Jessica Pegula (USA) [7]

Not before 8:00 AM

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs. Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Kia Arena

From 12:00 AM:

Diana Shnaider [12] vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) vs. Victoria Azarenka [21]

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs. Roman Safiullin

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) vs. Tommy Paul (USA) [12]

1573 Arena

From 12:00 AM:

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs. Frances Tiafoe (USA) [17]

Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [16]

Nao Hibino (JPN) vs. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [17]

Not before 6:00 AM:

Fabio Fognini (ITA) vs. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [10]

Court 3

From 12:00 AM:

Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) vs. Talia Gibson (AUS)

James Duckworth (AUS) vs. Dominic Stricker (SUI)

Followed by: Jack Draper (GBR) [15] vs. Mariano Navone (ARG)

Followed by: Greet Minnen (BEL) vs. Destanee Aiava (AUS)

Court 5

From 12:00 AM:

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) [23] vs. Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Sara Bejlek (CZE) vs. Caroline Dolehide (USA)

Sebastian Baez (ARG) [28] vs. Arthur Cazaux (FRA)

Karolina Muchova (CZE) [20] vs. Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Court 6

From 12:00 AM:

Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) vs. Magda Linette (POL)

James McCabe (AUS) vs. Martin Landaluce (ESP)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [27] vs. Yuan Yue (CHN)

Juncheng Shang (CHN) vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Court 7

From 12:00 AM:

Liudmila Samsonova [25] vs. Kamilla Rakhimova

Elina Svitolina (UKR) [28] vs. Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) vs. Taro Daniel (JPN)

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [29]

Court 8

From 12:00 AM:

Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) vs. Katie Volynets (USA)

Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) vs. Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Lukas Klein (SVK) vs. Sebastian Korda (USA) [22]

Elise Mertens (BEL) vs. Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Court 12

From 12:00 AM:

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) vs. Jakub Mensik (CZE)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs. Jana Fett (CRO)

Petra Martic (CRO) vs. Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.