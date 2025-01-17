Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic v Tomas Machac score, Naomi Osaka retires, Jack Draper in third-round action

The Australian Open continues as Novak Djokovic faces a stern test against Tomas Machac and Jack Draper bids to set up a clash against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

But Jacob Fearnley’s debut run is over after the 23-year-old Scot was beaten in straight-sets by second seed Alexander Zverev, who is yet to drop a set in Melbourne.

British interest in the men’s singles now lies with Draper who will expect another hostile crowd when he takes on Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic after surviving a marathon test against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Djokovic, meanwhile, has dropped sets to both Nishesh Basavareddy and Jaime Faria so and the 24-time grand slam champion will expect an even tougher challenge against Machac, a player who beat him in their last meeting.

In the women’s singles, Aryna Sabalenka continued her winning run at the Australian Open while Coco Gauff battles Leylah Fernandez, but two-time champion Naomi Osaka is out after she was forced to retire from her match against Belinda Bencic.

Follow all the latest scores and results from Melbourne Park below:

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka retires against Belinda Bencic

07:15 , Jamie Braidwood

A tough end to Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open. The former World No 1 is forced to retire at the end of the first set to Belinda Bencic.

Osaka led 5-2 in the first set but began to struggle to with her stomach and took painkillers after calling the physio onto court.

Bencic came back to force the tiebreak, winning the decider 7-3, before Osaka decided to shake hands at the net.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka through after shaky win

07:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka dismissed concerns about her serve after beating Carla Tauson 7-6 6-4 to reach the fourth round.

The match on the Rod Laver Arena began with seven consecutive breaks of serve, with the World No 1 struggling with the conditions on the Rod Laver Arena.

"After a few games the balls became much heavier and it's hard to serve aggressive, powerful serves, so you just try to direct the serve somehow and start building the rallies," Sabalenka said.

"Tauson received it very well and I did too and that's why it was such a rather unusual match. Thank God that I succeeded in managing the conditions."

Jacob Fearnley bundled out of Australian Open in straight sets

07:05 , Eleanor Crooks

Jacob Fearnley’s fine Australian Open debut ended with a straight-sets loss to second seed Alexander Zverev in the third round.

The Scot continues to take the upper levels of the professional game comfortably in his stride and he did not look out of place against one of the tournament favourites on Margaret Court Arena.

But he could not maintain any sustained pressure on Zverev, who wrapped up a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory in two hours and two minutes.

Fearnley struck marginally more winners, with his forehand causing Zverev consistent problems, but there were also 34 unforced errors compared to only 15 for the German.

It has nevertheless been an excellent week for Fearnley, who defeated Nick Kyrgios and the Australian crowd in the first round before coming from a set down to see off Arthur Cazaux in round two.

