Australian Open LIVE: Latest scores as Andy Murray faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry after Coco Gauff win

Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign this morning against Tomas Martin Etcheverry as the 36-year-old looks to return to form on the grand slam stage. Murray battled his way to thrilling five-set victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis in Melbourne last year but was unable to build on those wins over the rest of the season, finishing the year in disappointing form.

The former world No 1 received a fairly kind draw when he landed the 30th seed Etcheverry, although another lengthy match could be in store for the three-time grand slam champion. Murray and Etcheverry played twice last season at Indian Wells and in Basel, with each best-of-three sets match going the distance and reaching the three-hour mark. Murray won in Indian Wells before the Argentine Etcheverry got his revenge at the Swiss Indoors.

Murray, who will face Novak Djokovic if both players reach the third round, will be determined to avoid an early exit with his former rival potentially on the horizon. Djokovic opened his title defence with a four-set win over 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic on Sunday, while earlier on Monday there were first-round wins for US Open champion Coco Gauff and former Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out, however, after the seventh seed crashed to a 6-1 6-2 thumping by Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.

06:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 4-5 Tomas Martin Etcheverry*

And that’s a rather good response from Murray as he finds a hold to love, with a couple of clever groundstrokes to turn Etcheverry’s power into good angles.

He asks the question: now can he get the break and extend this opening set?

06:56 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 3-5 Tomas Martin Etcheverry

With the new balls, Etcheverry picks a good time to have his strongest service game of the match so far, with three thumping aces and a forehand winner.

The Argentine moves a game away from the first set and he will be hard to break if he continues that form in the next one.

06:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 3-4 Tomas Martin Etcheverry* - Etcheverry breaks!

This has turned into a good spell from Etcheverry - with the Argentine now stepping inside the baseline from the rallies after pushing Murray back. Etcheverry puts away the forehand winner and then lobs Murray on the backhand side to bring up three break points at 0-40.

Murray saves the first as he finds a first serve and puts away the forehand winner...

And another good point from Murray, steering the approach down the line and then dealing with a volley at the net to pin Etcheverry back. Two saved...

But not the third: Murray could not find his feet in that forehand exchange and nets. Etcheverry breaks and that will be a real kick in the teeth for Murray after missing chances in the two previous Etcheverry service games.

06:44 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 3-3 Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Murray certainly looks the more comfortable in the rallies, even if Etcheverry is dictating them, and the Argentine gets himself into an difficult spot after three errors in quick succession.

Murray is doing well to mix up his approach and Etcheverry nets after Murray drops on low on the slice. For the third game in a row, Murray has break point: but Etcheverry steps into the short ball well to put away the forehand winner.

Etcheverry then returns to the drop shot, and then a poor backhand from Murray crashes into the bottom of the net.

Chance gone.

06:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 3-2 Tomas Martin Etcheverry*

An awkward shadow is creeping its way across the Kia Arena court - with half now covered in shade up the middle service line.

Great hold from Murray, though, and he finds his first ace of the match to seal it.

He’ll need a lot more of that to stop this match from going the distance, which looks likely given we’re 35 minutes in already.

06:32 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 2-2 Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Brilliant from Murray at the baseline! He works Etcheverry wonderfully and absorbs the Argentine’s heavy forehand before clipping a lovely angled pass!

Break point: Etcheverry goes on the attack and Murray attempts a trademark forehand lob - but Etcheverry gobbles it up.

And from there Etcheverry finds his first serve and rattles out the hold. Good save from the 30th seed.

06:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 2-1 Tomas Martin Etcheverry*

A great hold for Murray and some encouraging signs as he begins to open up the court and find the angles against the big Argentine.

The winner to seal it is spectacular! A wonderful passing forehand on the run from Murray after Etcheverry looked to chase his backhand up the line.

Classic - Murray read that so well.

Murray wraps an ice towel around his neck at the changeover. It’s a hot one out there and in 23 minutes we’ve only had three games.

06:19 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 1-1 Tomas Martin Etcheverry - Murray breaks back!

A slice of fortune but Murray gets the break back on the third attempt! Etcheverry made his first rally error in a row on deuce and this time Murray can take his chance - although his backhand slice clipped the net tape and dropped on Etcheverry’s side, with the Argentine unable to reach it.

A 10-minute game already.

06:17 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 0-1 Tomas Martin Etcheverry

That’s better from Murray - as he reads Etcheverry’s forehand down the line and returns it back for a crosscourt winner. Murray then matches Etcheverry on the exchange of backhands and an error from the Argentine sees Murray get to deuce.

And now a break point for Murray as Etcheverry makes another baseline error - but Murray hangs his head as a backhand drifts well wide!

One chance gone, but another soon comes around as Etcheverry loops a forehand long. Now can Murray take advantage?

No! Longest rally of the match so far and Etcheverry again goes for the drop shot, with Murray slightly stuck behind the baseline.

Murray reached the drop but couldn’t do enough. Back to deuce.

06:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 0-1 Tomas Martin Etcheverry* - Etcheverry breaks!

Not the start Murray wanted. A horror first service game, in fact.

Etcheverry catches Murray out with drop shots on the opening two points, with the Scot unable to do anything at the net, before an unforced error on the backhand.

Three break points: Murray saved the first two but it’s the Argentine who strikes first as he opens up the court with a forehand winner.

06:02 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 0-0 Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Etcheverry won the toss but elected to receive first, so we will see Murray’s new serve in action to start this first-round tie.

Plenty of support for Murray and a few saltires in the Melbourne crowd.

05:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Andy Murray is back at the Australian Open, a tournament where he is a five-time finalist, as the 36-year-old takes on Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

It’s a hot day in Melbourne and Murray will start this match in the blazing summer sunshine. There have been a few players dropping off in their games due to cramp so far today.

And Murray and Etcheverry, the 30th seed, shared a couple of epic battles last season. Murray and Etcheverry played at Indian Wells and in Basel, with each best-of-three sets match going the distance and reaching the three-hour mark. Murray won in Indian Wells before the Argentine Etcheverry got his revenge at the Swiss Indoors.

Today is best-of-five sets, of course, so it could go even longer.

Murray played two five-hour matches in Melbourne last season, defeating Berrettini and Kokkinakis.

05:51 , Jamie Braidwood

While we wait for Murray to come out on court, here are a few more results from this morning:

Last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from losing the opening set to lucky loser Zizou Bergs as the seventh seed closed out a 5-7 6-1 6-1 6-3 win.

Bergs was a late replacement for the injured Matteo Berrettini, and Tsitsipas said the change of opponent had thrown him off his game early on.

And Alexei Popyrin will take on defending champion Novak Djokovic after he won the all-Aussie battle against Marc Polmans in straight sets.

That should be good.

Germany’s Laura Siegemund has meanwhile defeated the Russian 17th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova to win 6-2 3-6 7-6(9) and reach the second round, where she will face Australian Storm Hunter.

05:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Game, set and match!

Mannarino outlasts the 38-year-old Wawrinka, who had nothing left in the fifth set as the Frenchman romps home 6-0 in just 25 minutes.

The exertions of a three-hour battle in the Melbourne heat caught up with the veteran and Mannarino clinched the fourth and fifth sets to advance.

It means Andy Murray is up next on the Kia Arena.

05:35 , Jamie Braidwood

This fifth set is racing away from Stan Wawrinka, who is really struggling now with the heat.

The 38-year-old is down a double break to the French 20th seed Adrian Mannarino and this first-round tie is heading for a swift conclusion - with Andy Murray up next.

Australian Open LIVE: Wawrinka vs Mannarino goes to a fifth

05:18 , Jamie Braidwood

If you’re up early to watch Andy Murray, you can go back to bed for another hour.

Adrian Mannarino has defied his cramping legs to take the fourth set against Stan Wawrinka and force a decider out on Kia Arena.

The 20th seed and the three-time grand slam champion both look to be struggling with the conditions on what looks a hot day in Melbourne.

We’re over three hours already and are heading towards four - which probably pushes Murray to closer to 6:30am at this rate.

Australian Open LIVE: Ben Shelton off to flying start

05:05 , Jamie Braidwood

An impressive win for young American star Ben Shelton this morning, as the 21-year-old defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets (6-2 7-7 7-5).

Shelton reached the Australian Open quarter-finals last season but his stock has risen significantly since also making it to the US Open semi-finals last season.

He has a lot of grand slam rankings points to defend this year but has made a confident start against the tricky Spaniard.

Australian Open LIVE: Gauff hits out at ‘hideous’ cartoon

04:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Coco Gauff has mocked a “hype post” created by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) as “hideous” as the US Open champion said the cartoon made her and her fellow American players look “so ugly”.

The social media post by the USTA depicted the seeded American players at this month’s Australian Open in the style of the Wild Thornberrys cartoon but was swiftly deleted as Gauff reacted in horror after seeing the image.

The US Open champion and world No 4 reacted to the social media post on her Instagram story and said it was the “worst thing I’ve ever seen”.

“Like a caricature artist decided to make [us] all look like hideous looking people,” Gauff said.

“The art style is cool for a cartoon show but not for a hype post. Foul.”

Coco Gauff hits out at ‘hideous’ cartoon of American players at Australian Open

Australian Open LIVE: Wawrinka takes third set

04:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Stan the man!

Wawrinka has battled from a set down to lead Adrian Mannarino, the 20th seed, after breaking the Frenchman late in the third set.

Mannarino was also hit by cramps late in the third set - so Wawrinka will be hopefully of wrapping up the win from here.

Andy Murray is due on court after Wawrinka but a 60-minute third set means we are running behind schedule slightly.

When is Andy Murray’s match at Australian Open today?

Australian Open LIVE: Tsitsipas drops opening set to lucky loser

04:21 , Jamie Braidwood

The second day of the Australian Open was supposed to stage the first-round meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini, on paper a semi-final clash at a grand slam.

That was before Berrettini was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open with a foot injury, with Tsitsipas now facing the lucky loser Zizou Bergs on the Rod Laver Arena.

And wouldn’t you just know it, Bergs has taken the opening set against last year’s runner-up, winning 7-5. Tsitsipas is a break up in the second set, however.

Australian Open LIVE: Medvedev through as Atmane retires

04:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniil Medvedev faced a shock as French qualifier Terence Atmane won the opening set of their first-round match 7-5, before his opponent was hit by cramps midway through the second set and the match flipped on its head.

Atmane was eventually forced to retire but had battled on until dropping the third set and being broken early in the fourth, with Medvedev leading 5-7 6-2 6-4 1-0.

The third seed joked that the information he had gathered on Atmane from players on the ATP Tour had proved inaccurate.

“He’s just coming to tour so I didn’t know much about him...,” he said.

“Everyone told me he had a better forehand than backhand. But if you look at the stats, he missed like three backhands. Thanks guys.”

Australian Open LIVE: Coco Gauff cruises through

04:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Coco Gauff opened the second day’s play on the Rod Laver Arena and the US Open champion cruised to a 6-3 6-0 win against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Gauff was playing in her first grand slam match since she lifted the US Open trophy in September and raced away with victory after Schmiedlova caused some early problems.

Slovakian Schmiedlova twice retrieved breaks of serve early in the opening set, but Gauff reeled off nine games in a row to set up a second-round clash with fellow US player Caroline Dolehide.

Australian Open LIVE: Wimbledon champion stunned in shock upset

04:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out of the Australian Open in the first round, crashing to a shock defeat to Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.

Vondrousova, the seventh seed, was thumped 6-1 6-2 by Yastremska. The Czech had missed the Adelaide International with a hip injury and struggled on serve throughout, hitting seven double faults as she was well-beaten by the world No. 93.

Australian Open

03:56 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

Good morning

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open in today’s live blog