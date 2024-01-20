Australian Open LIVE: Cameron Norrie faces Casper Ruud as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek in third-round action

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is bidding to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time as the third round action continues on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below:

Australian Open order of play and day 7 schedule

Cameron Norrie set for big clash against Casper Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz through in just 66 minutes as China’s Shang Juncheng retires 6-1 6-1 1-0 down

Iga Swiatek returns to Rod Laver to play Linda Nosková

06:14 , Jamie Braidwood

*Cameron Norrie 0-1 Casper Ruud

Ruud will serve first in this third-round match .Physicality will be key today with both players having come through a five-set match in the previous round.

Ruud gets a comfortable opening hold with an ace up the middle. Norrie looks to be playing aggressively but sent a backhand long as he looked down the line.

06:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie will have to break new ground in two ways if he is to keep British singles hopes alive at the Australian Open.

The 19th seed is the only British player to have reached round three but he has never been further at Melbourne Park, while he has lost all three previous matches against opponent Casper Ruud.

“He’s beaten me a few times in some really big matches,” said Norrie. “I’m going to look at those matches and see where I can improve.

“I think a lot of the time was down to execution and him staying a bit calmer than me in the bigger moments. Every time I played him, he served really, really well. I think his serve is quite underrated.

“I didn’t actually get a chance to watch one point of his (second-round) match, but I heard it was really high level from both. I’m looking forward to watching that one and then watching my previous matches with him to see what I can improve on and what I can do to make him uncomfortable out there.”

Both Norrie and Ruud survived five-set encounters on Thursday, with the British number one putting wrist pain out of his mind to come from two sets down to beat Giulio Zeppieri.

Ruud, meanwhile, prevailed in a deciding tie-break against Australia’s Max Purcell to make it to the last 32 in Melbourne for the second time.

05:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Australian Open order of play – Saturday 20 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 8am

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova

Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen

Margaret Court Arena

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka

From 8am

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev

Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic

John Cain Arena

From 6am

Cameron Norrie vs Casper Ruud

05:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Some more results from this morning:

Zheng Qinwen, the 12th seed, continues to take advantage of an open section of the draw as she won a final set tiebreak to beat compatriot Wang Yafan 6-4 2-6 7-6(8) on Rod Laver Arena.

Wang had beaten Emma Raducanu in the previous round and proved a stern challenge for Zheng, who will next face France’s Oceane Dodin, the world number 95, who stormed into the last 16 with a 6-2 6-4 win over fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

After beating Elena Rybakina in the previous round, Anna Blinkova was knocked out by Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 7-6(1) 6-4 to set up a last-16 meeting with fellow fourth-round debutant Anna Kalinskaya.

Kalinskaya reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time with a gritty 6-7(8) 6-1 6-4 win over former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time after beating American 27th seed Emma Navarro 6-2 2-6 6-1.

05:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open after just an hour spent on court after wildcard Juncheng Shang retires while 6-1 6-1 1-0 down.

Alcaraz will play Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, the world number 60, after he upset 14th seed and last year’s semi-finalist Tommy Paul 6-4 3-6 2-6 7-6(7) 6-0.

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

05:48 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good morning

05:48 , Jamie Braidwood

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is bidding to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time as the third round action continues on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Norrie, the 19th seed, takes on 11th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the last-16, with the pair scheduled to be on court around 6am (GMT) on John Cain Arena. Elsewhere in the men’s singles, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is in action as he takes on Chinese wild-card Shang Juncheng, while Daniil Medvedev takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the pick of the night matches.

On the women’s side, world No 1 Iga Swiatek will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena against Linda Noskova, while Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina takes on Viktorija Golubic.

Anna Blinkova, who came through a titanic final-set tie-break against Elena Rybakina in round two, faces Jasmine Paolini while 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens is also in singles action.