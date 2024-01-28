Australian Open LIVE: Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev in men’s final

There will be a new Australian Open champion when Daniil Medvedev faces Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final this morning. Sinner will play in a grand slam final for the first time after the 22-year-old Italian stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets for the biggest win of his career.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, will play in his third Australian Open final after previous defeats to Djokovic in 2021 and Rafael Nadal in 2022. The third seed came from two sets down for the second time this tournament in beating Alexander Zverev in a four-hour epic in the semi-finals on Sunday.

On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles with a straight-sets victory over Qinwen Zheng in Melbourne. The World No 2 sealed a dominant tournament defence with a 6-3 6-2 victory against the 12th seed Zheng, who was playing in a grand slam final for the first time.

08:55 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sinner 1-1 Medvedev

Medvedev looked set for a comfortable opening hold but a double fault followed by a forehand error gets Sinner back to deuce.

Medvedev puts away the forehand winner after a bouncing net cord - and Medvedev holds with the ace out wide.

There’s an early pop to Sinner’s groundstrokes. I don’t think either player is going to be overwhelmed by the occasion today.

08:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner 1-0 Medvedev*

Sinner goes for the wide serve on the opening point and Medvedev finds an excellent angle on the return to win the first point of the match. Sinner wins the next couple of points in the rallies as he takes up his aggressive approach from the baseline, and Medvedev fires long against the second-serve.

Ace from Sinner to hold! Steady start - but Medvedev is stepping in and looks prepared to attack.

08:42 , Jamie Braidwood

*Sinner 0-0 Medvedev

Sinner wins the toss and elects to serve first in the Australian Open final, following the warm-ups.

*denotes next server

(REUTERS)

08:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Sinner is first out, the Italian looking ice cool and ready for his first grand slam final.

Medvedev is out next ahead of his third Australian Open - he ran into Djokovic in 2021 and then Nadal in 2022.

This time it’s a 22-year-old, but Sinner has been on fire this tournament.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

08:37 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re not far away from the Australian Open final - both players are waiting in the tunnel and there is a little glance from Sinner towards his opponent as Medvedev walks past him.

This is the first Australian Open men’s final since 2005 without Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

08:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniil Medvedev has been on court for over 20 hours during the Australian Open - more than five hours longer than Jannik Sinner.

The Russian has been through three five-setters, including two from two sets down, but believes he is mentally stronger now thanat any point in his career.

“I’m stronger than I was before this tournament because now I know that I’m capable of some things maybe I thought I’m not. Because before I didn’t do anything like this to get to the final.

“So mentally I’m stronger than before, and I’m happy about it. Probably honestly, it’s better to be in the final winning three-set, four-set matches. That’s the better way physically. But it is what it is, and I’m proud and looking forward to the final to give my 100% again.”

08:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, on the improvements the 22-year-old Italian has made to his game:

“Work ethic, purpose, desire, willingness to learn, tennis IQ of all those champions is fantastic.

“Jannik has all that. He’s got a sense of humor. I think you can get a bit of a sense for it on the court in after-match interviews. We see it every single day. He’s a good guy, and he’s a fun-loving guy. He likes to be around people he enjoys, whether that be before we started working with him or with us in our team at the moment. We have a really good feeling within the team.

“Whether he wins or loses, you know, we’ve taken our shares of losses, tough losses, as well, but nothing changes within the team. Everybody enjoys each other’s company. It’s been really important for him to enjoy the journey as well.

“He’s got the qualities I believe that a lot of the great champions in the game have, but you’ve got to start winning to let that come to fruition. So he’s making little steps. He had a good finish to the year last year. He gained a lot of belief from what he was able to do.

“He had some pretty poor records, head-to-head records against some of the players up until last year, and he was able to knock down a couple of hurdles and get a win over Tsitsipas, get a win over Medvedev, get a win over Djokovic. And they’re important wins, because when you play a certain style of tennis and you keep taking losses, you can’t keep doing the same thing. You have to change and your game has to evolve.

“That’s what Jannik has been attempting to do for the last couple of years. That’s a great quality and that’s what he needs to continue to do. Never stop evolving and never stop getting better.

“He still has one match to go here.”

(Getty Images)

08:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner ahead of playing in his first grand slam final:

“I think after last year, especially end of the year, gave me confidence that I could potentially do some good results in Grand Slams. But in the other way, you still have to show it, no? There are people who talk a lot, but you have to show it, no, because at the end of the day you’re going on the court and you have to play.

“But if it’s not this year, it’s next year, and then if it’s not next year, it’s the next year again, no. I’m really relaxed, to be honest. I just try to work as hard as possible and in my mind I feel like that’s the hard work always pays off in one way, and we are working really hard for our dreams.

“If this can happen, it’s good; if not, I gave 100%, and the rest I cannot control.”

On beating Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals:

“For me was a huge privilege end of last year to play against him in ten days for three times, because obviously you can practice with him, but the match is always different. So I feel like this for sure helped me in one way, but in the other way, it’s as I said before, Grand Slam also mentally it’s different. I just tried to play also as relaxed as possible but also having the right game plan in my mind.”

(AP)

08:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniil Medvedev on facing Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final:

“In my opinion, there is nothing too much of a tactical change when he won the last three. He did a little more serve-and-volley, maybe a little more aggressive, but at the same time that’s what he’s doing against everyone. He’s just playing better.

“The three matches, all of them were tough. Two tiebreaks and two three-setters. I had my chances. It was all of them were in the end of the season where I felt like I was not at my 100%, even if I was playing pretty good, but I was maybe at 97, 96. And against him, you need to be at 100.

“He’s playing better than before. I think it started probably when he won Canada or something like this, but especially end of the season he started playing whole different level. So if I want to beat him, I have to raise my level on a whole different level, and I will try to do it.”

On whether having the experience on playing in four grand slam finals gives him the advantage:

“I hope [so], because I hope to have some advantage. Physical advantage I probably don’t have. Tennis advantage, let’s see. But three last times he got me.

“So I hope that this experience can help me. First final, I think it’s always different for everyone. I’m sure some guys went out on the first final and felt so good they just managed, I don’t know, to win it. There are probably these stories.

“Some would go and it would be tough mentally and they would lose. I have no idea how Jannik is going to be, but me, myself, I have this experience. I will try my best. I will fight for my life, and let’s see who wins.”

(REUTERS)

08:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

2023: ATP Fnals - Sinner won 6-3 6-7 6-1

2023: Vienna - Sinner won 7-6 4-6 6-3

2023: Beijing - Sinner won 7-6 7-6

2023; Miami - Medvedev won 7-5 6-3

2023: Rotterdam - Medvedev won 5-7 6-3 6-2

2023: Vienna - Medvedev - won 6-4 6-2

20221: ATP Finals - Medvedev - won 6-0 6-7 7-6

2021: Marseille - Medvedev won 6-2 6-4

2020: Marseille - Medvedev won 1-6 6-1 6-2

(Getty Images)

07:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniil Medvedev’s route to Australian Open final:

1st round: vs Terence Atmane (Q) - won 5-7 6-2 6-4 1-0

2nd round: vs Emil Ruusuvuori - won 3-6 6-7 6-4 7-6 6-0

3rd round: vs Felix Auger-Aliassime - won 6-3 6-4 6-3

4th round: vs Nuno Borges - won 6-3 7-6 5-7 6-1

Quarter-finals: vs Hubert Hurkacz (9) - won 7-6 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4

Semi-finals: vs Alexander Zverev (6) - won 5-7 3-6 7-6 7-6 6-3

(REUTERS)

07:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner’s route to Australian Open final:

1st round: vs Botic van de Zandschulp - won 6-4 7-5 6-3

2nd round: vs Jesper de Jong (Q) - won 6-2 6-2 6-2

3rd round: vs Sebastian Baez (26) - won 6-0 6-1 6-3

4th round: vs Karen Khachanov (15) - won 6-4 7-5 6-3

Quarter-finals: vs Andrey Rublev (5) - won 6-4 7-6 6-3

Semi-finals: vs Novak Djokovic (1) - won 6-1 6-2 6-7 6-3

Jannik Sinner, left, is congratulated by Novak Djokovic (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) (AP)

07:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

Good morning

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

