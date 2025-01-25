Australian Open final: Aryna Sabalenka smashes racket after shock defeat by Madison Keys

Frustration: Aryna Sabalenka trashes her racket after losing the Australian Open final to Madison Keys in Melbourne (Getty Images)

Aryna Sabalenka smashed her racket and broke down in tears after losing the Australian Open final to Madison Keys.

Reigning world No1 Sabalenka crucially dropped a third-set decider in Saturday’s thrilling women’s singles showpiece at Melbourne Park in a 6-3 2-6 7-5 loss.

While American 19th seed Keys finally became a first-time Grand Slam champion aged 29, Sabalenka was unable to become the first woman since Swiss great Martina Hingis between 1997-99 to win three consecutive Australian Open titles as she was dethroned in a shock result.

The Belarusian could not hide her understandable frustration after missing out on a fourth major title at Rod Laver Arena to go along with her back-to-back Melbourne triumphs and US Open crown from 2024, smashing her racket hard against the floor and sitting with her face covered by a towel as Keys celebrated.

Sabalenka was in tears and left the court before composing herself and returning for the presentation ceremony, where she gave credit to Keys, who also defeated Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals en route to becoming the fourth-oldest first-time Grand Slam winner of the Open era.

"Madison, wow what a tournament," she said. "You've been fighting really hard to get this trophy, you played incredible tennis. Enjoy the celebration, enjoy the really fun part."

Sabalenka also joked with her coaching box: “As always, that's your fault guys. I don't want to see you for the next week. I really hate you. Thank you so much for everything you're doing for me blah blah blah. No, I think we did our best, just Madison was doing incredible.”