Australian Open final 2025: How to watch the Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev match tonight
The 2025 Australian Open comes to an end this weekend with world No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner facing world No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the men's final. Jannik Sinner will be looking to defend his title as Australian Open champion after beating U.S. tennis star Ben Shelton in the semis. Meanwhile, this will be Zverev's first time reaching the final in Melbourne Park, and if he won it would be his first Grand Slam title. Zverev made it to the final following a shocking semis match against Novak Djokovic, where the Serbian player retired early due to injury.
Thanks to the time difference in Melbourne Park, Australia, the Australian Open men's final match will begin at 3:30 a.m. ET. Here's what you need to know and how to watch the Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev match.
How to watch the 2025 Australian Open final:
Date: Jan. 26
Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT
Game: Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev
Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, AU
TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel
Streaming: ESPN+, Sling, Fubo and more
What time is the 2025 Australian Open final on?
The 2025 Australian Open has been a bit wonky for U.S. viewers thanks to the time difference in The Land Down Under. The men's final match between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will begin at 3:30 a.m. ET tonight (or technically, early tomorrow, Jan. 26).
Who is playing in the Australian Open final?
Tonight in the men's final, world no. 1 and defending champion of the Australian Open Jannik Sinner will face world No. 2 Alexander Zverev.
What channel is the Australian Open on in 2025?
In the U.S., coverage of the Australian Open will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC. The Tennis Channel will also be broadcasting daily highlights, analysis and replays.
How to watch the 2025 Australian Open without cable:
On top of airing on ESPN, this year's Australian grand slam will stream live on ESPN+, so if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package that includes ESPN, this is a budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
While Sling doesn't offer a free trial, it'll get you through the entirety of the Australian Open for as low as $23 for the first month. Sling TV's Orange plan offers ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. While Sling Orange doesn't include access to your local ABC, a TV antenna may help fill that gap for you. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the grand slam action, you can always record your games.
Australian Open 2025 schedule
Day matches start at 7 p.m. ET, with more matches rolling in at 8 p.m. ET, not before 9 p.m ET and not before 11 p.m. ET. Night sessions start at 3 a.m. ET.
Jan. 26:
Men’s Final
Who played in the 2025 Australian Open?
Here are the 2025 Australian Open seeds:
Men:
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Alexander Zverev
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Casper Ruud
7. Novak Djokovic
8. Alex de Minaur
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Grigor Dimitrov
11. Stefanos Tsitsipas
12. Tommy Paul
13. Holger Rune
14. Ugo Humbert
15. Jack Draper
16. Lorenzo Musetti
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Hubert Hurkacz
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Arthur Fils
21. Ben Shelton
22. Sebastian Korda
23. Alejandro Tabilo
24. Jiri Lehecka
25. Alexei Popyrin
26. Tomas Machac
27. Jordan Thompson
28. Sebastian Baez
29. Felix Auger-Aliassime
30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
31. Francisco Cerundolo
32. Flavio Cobolli
Women:
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Qinwen Zheng
6. Elena Rybakina
7. Jessica Pegula
8. Emma Navarro
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Danielle Collins
11. Paula Badosa
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Anna Kalinskaya
14. Mirra Andreeva
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
16. Jelena Ostapenko
17. Marta Kostyuk
18. Donna Vekic
19. Madison Keys
20. Karolina Muchova
21. Victoria Azarenka
22. Katie Boulter
23. Magdalena Frech
24. Yulia Putintseva
25. Liudmila Samsonova
26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
28. Elina Svitolina
29. Linda Noskova
30. Leylah Fernandez
31. Maria Sakkari
32. Dayana Yastremska