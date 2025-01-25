Australian Open final 2025: How to watch the Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev match tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face the world No. 2 in the Australian Open final this weekend. (Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

The 2025 Australian Open comes to an end this weekend with world No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner facing world No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the men's final. Jannik Sinner will be looking to defend his title as Australian Open champion after beating U.S. tennis star Ben Shelton in the semis. Meanwhile, this will be Zverev's first time reaching the final in Melbourne Park, and if he won it would be his first Grand Slam title. Zverev made it to the final following a shocking semis match against Novak Djokovic, where the Serbian player retired early due to injury.

Thanks to the time difference in Melbourne Park, Australia, the Australian Open men's final match will begin at 3:30 a.m. ET. Here's what you need to know and how to watch the Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev match.

How to watch the 2025 Australian Open final:

Date: Jan. 26

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT

Game: Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, AU

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: ESPN+, Sling, Fubo and more

What time is the 2025 Australian Open final on?

The 2025 Australian Open has been a bit wonky for U.S. viewers thanks to the time difference in The Land Down Under. The men's final match between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will begin at 3:30 a.m. ET tonight (or technically, early tomorrow, Jan. 26).

Who is playing in the Australian Open final?

Tonight in the men's final, world no. 1 and defending champion of the Australian Open Jannik Sinner will face world No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

What channel is the Australian Open on in 2025?

In the U.S., coverage of the Australian Open will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC. The Tennis Channel will also be broadcasting daily highlights, analysis and replays.

How to watch the 2025 Australian Open without cable:

Stream Australian Open coverage ESPN+ On top of airing on ESPN, this year's Australian grand slam will stream live on ESPN+, so if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package that includes ESPN, this is a budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $11.99/month at ESPN

Get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Tennis Channel Sling TV Orange While Sling doesn't offer a free trial, it'll get you through the entirety of the Australian Open for as low as $23 for the first month. Sling TV's Orange plan offers ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. While Sling Orange doesn't include access to your local ABC, a TV antenna may help fill that gap for you. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the grand slam action, you can always record your games. $23 for your first month at Sling

Australian Open 2025 schedule

Day matches start at 7 p.m. ET, with more matches rolling in at 8 p.m. ET, not before 9 p.m ET and not before 11 p.m. ET. Night sessions start at 3 a.m. ET.

Jan. 26:

Men’s Final

Who played in the 2025 Australian Open?

Here are the 2025 Australian Open seeds:

Men:

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Casper Ruud

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Grigor Dimitrov

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas

12. Tommy Paul

13. Holger Rune

14. Ugo Humbert

15. Jack Draper

16. Lorenzo Musetti

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Hubert Hurkacz

19. Karen Khachanov

20. Arthur Fils

21. Ben Shelton

22. Sebastian Korda

23. Alejandro Tabilo

24. Jiri Lehecka

25. Alexei Popyrin

26. Tomas Machac

27. Jordan Thompson

28. Sebastian Baez

29. Felix Auger-Aliassime

30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

31. Francisco Cerundolo

32. Flavio Cobolli

Women:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Qinwen Zheng

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Jessica Pegula

8. Emma Navarro

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Danielle Collins

11. Paula Badosa

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Anna Kalinskaya

14. Mirra Andreeva

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

17. Marta Kostyuk

18. Donna Vekic

19. Madison Keys

20. Karolina Muchova

21. Victoria Azarenka

22. Katie Boulter

23. Magdalena Frech

24. Yulia Putintseva

25. Liudmila Samsonova

26. Ekaterina Alexandrova

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

28. Elina Svitolina

29. Linda Noskova

30. Leylah Fernandez

31. Maria Sakkari

32. Dayana Yastremska

