Australian Open: Injured Djokovic retires from semi-final against Zverev after losing first set
Men's singles semi-finals on day 13 of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic retires injured from semi-final after losing first set to Alexander Zverev
Djokovic had been bidding for a 25th Grand Slam title - would be an all-time record
Germany's Zverev into first Melbourne final as he seeks maiden Grand Slam
Zverev will face either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in Sunday's showpiece
