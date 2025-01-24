Australian Open: Injured Djokovic retires from semi-final against Zverev after losing first set

Men's singles semi-finals on day 13 of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic retires injured from semi-final after losing first set to Alexander Zverev

Djokovic had been bidding for a 25th Grand Slam title - would be an all-time record

Germany's Zverev into first Melbourne final as he seeks maiden Grand Slam

Zverev will face either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in Sunday's showpiece