Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest score as Wallabies look to keep faint hopes alive

Australia will hope to put a disappointing tournament so far behind them as they take on Portugal in Pool C.

For the first time, the Wallabies are set to go out of the Rugby World Cup before the knockout rounds begin - if Fiji secure even a losing bonus point against Portugal next weekend, Eddie Jones’s side will be out.

Ahead of a crucial period for Australian rugby with a home tournament in four years’ time, the rebuilding begins now with a bonus point victory a must against a Portuguese side that have impressed mightily in France.

Having pushed Wales far closer than most expected, Patrice Lagisquet’s squad narrowly missed out on an historic victory against Georgia and will be confident that they can test their opponents in Saint-Etienne.

Could they even deepen the Wallabies‘ woe?

Kick off: 16:45pm

Try! Bettencourt scores! Australia 3-7 Portugal

Pedro Bettencourt yellow card TMO review for head contact

Try! Arnold scores! Australia 10-7 Portugal

Try! Porecki scores! Australia 17-7 Portugal

Try! Bell scores! Australia 24-7 Portugal

Australia 24-7 Portugal LIVE: 33 minutes

17:27 , Sonia Twigg

Since the numerical disadvantage was cancelled out by the return of Bettencourt following his yellow card, Portugal have been much more involved in this contest, especially going forwards.

Australia 24-7 Portugal LIVE: 33 minutes

17:24 , Sonia Twigg

Before this tournament Australia had only lost three times in the pools in nine world cups, but they have struggled already this tournament, with defeats to Wales and Fiji.

However, they have a healthy lead here and it’s already looking for a long way back for Portugal.

Although the Wallabies have just lost an advantage almost at the try line.

Australia 24-7 Portugal LIVE: 30 minutes

17:20 , Sonia Twigg

That has been an intense first half an hour in the game, Portugal had a lead early on with the first try, but since then it has all been falling the way of Australia.

Bettencourt was shown a yellow card and the Wallabies took the man advantage and capitalised.

Australia 24-7 Portugal LIVE: 29 minutes

17:19 , Sonia Twigg

Portugal offload quickly after gaining the advantage, trying to get a foothold back in this game, but Australia’s defence are just sending them backwards so far.

It is almost like a green and gold wall at the moment.

Conversion! Australia 24-7 Portugal LIVE: 27 minutes

17:17 , Sonia Twigg

Donaldson again makes no mistakes and the lead is just extending here from Australia.

Try! Australia 22-7 Portugal

17:16 , Sonia Twigg

Bell is the one to get this one over the line and this is turning into a rout slightly here.

Portugal will be up to 15 after this, but the damage might already have been done, and their defence has been porous to say the least so far.

Conversion! Australia 17-7 Portugal LIVE: 24 minutes

17:14 , Sonia Twigg

Donaldson has had a mixed kicking game so far, but he makes this one with his best kick of the game so far to extend the Wallabies’ lead.

Try! Australia 15-7 Portugal LIVE: 20 minutes

17:13 , Sonia Twigg

This sin-bin period has been prolific for Australia and David Porecki has scored the Wallabies’ second try of the game.

It came after an inch-perfect kick to the corner, and Portugal had no answer for their opponents’ size advantage in the maul.

Australia 10-7 Portugal LIVE: 20 minutes

17:11 , Sonia Twigg

There is good news for the Portugal fans, the TMO check has been completed and it will just be a yellow card because there was not a high degree of danger.

Try! Australia 8-7 Portugal LIVE: 15 minutes

17:10 , Sonia Twigg

Australia have almost immediately made the man-advantage count with their first try of the match and a simple conversion between the posts.

Arnold the man to score the try.

Penalty! Australia 3-7 Portugal LIVE: 15 minutes

17:06 , Sonia Twigg

Australia have missed their penalty, which drifts just wide of the posts but Portugal facing an anxious wait here and could be a man down for the rest of this game.

Australia 3-7 Portugal LIVE: 13 minutes

17:04 , Sonia Twigg

TMO check for a tackle by Portugal try scorer Bettencourt who could be sent off here for a shoulder to the head on Perese.

And he will receive the yellow card while there is a more substantial check.

Australia 3-7 Portugal LIVE: 13 minutes

17:03 , Sonia Twigg

That was a bit sloppy from Australia, they have spilled the ball.

They started quickly with all guns blazing, but Portugal have almost stunned them here and have the advantage.

Conversion! Australia 3-7 Portugal LIVE: 12 minutes

17:02 , Sonia Twigg

That was a brilliant kick from Portugal, it was out almost at the touchline but the kicker has found the gap between the posts to extend their lead.

Try! Australia 3-5 Portugal LIVE: 12 minutes

17:01 , Sonia Twigg

Everything was perfect from Portugal there and with an offload wide they capitalised.

They already had the penalty advantage from the scrum and made it count with the first try of the game.

It was scored by Bettencourt who dived for the line right into the corner.

Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 11 minutes

16:58 , Sonia Twigg

Could we be about to see an early enforced change from Australia? Potentially not but Nick Frost was down and receiving treatment on his knee for a while there.

Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 11 minutes

16:57 , Sonia Twigg

Well, that was a bit surprising, a lovely bouncing ball, and the Australian forward could only fall onto the ground behind the line.

A very fluid and promising move from Portugal.

Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 10 minutes

16:56 , Sonia Twigg

Portugal still looking to make the most of this passage of play which is into the 9th phase, but they are nearing the touchline, with the Wallabies looking stretched.

Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 9 minutes

16:54 , Sonia Twigg

Portugal now have a penalty after Australia were penalised for not releasing, not close enough to go for the points, but they have the line out inside their opponent’s territory.

Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 7 minutes

16:53 , Sonia Twigg

A little bit clumsy from Portugal but they have started to find their footing in this game, and they have pace in the back three.

Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 5 minutes

16:51 , Sonia Twigg

Eddie Jones cutting an unmoved figure, having been subject to criticism from everywhere from the Australian fans.

It has been a blistering start for Australia, having 93 percent of the ball so far.

Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 3 minutes

16:50 , Sonia Twigg

The Australian pack weight works in their favour and they have a penalty in the scrum.

Australia choose to kick for the points, with Ben Donaldson setting up the kick, and they have the first three points of the match.

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

16:48 , Sonia Twigg

Australia have started this game at an intense pace, with a slim slim hope of qualifying still remaining they will want to do everything they can to reach the knockout stages.

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

16:47 , Sonia Twigg

Portugal kick the game off

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

16:43 , Sonia Twigg

Before kick-off there will be time for both national anthems, with the Portugal team singing their heart out.

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

16:41 , Sonia Twigg

The players are coming out of the tunnel onto the pitch.

Beforehand there were boos ringing around the stadium in Saint Etienne when a photo of Eddie Jones appeared on the big screen

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

16:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia assistant coach Pierre-Henry Broncan believes the Wallabies’ inability to handle pressure is the cause of their likely early exit from the Rugby World Cup.

Australia will be knocked out of the tournament on Sunday if Fiji beat Georgia with a bonus point after following a defeat to the Pacific Islanders with a poor performance against Wales.

A pool stage exit would represent a major disappointment for a side it was thought might be reinvigorated under Eddie Jones, who returned for a second stint in charge after his sacking by England.

But having cast aside several senior players from his squad for the tournament, and suffered some rough injury luck once in France, Jones appears set to oversee a first ever Australian pool exit from a men’s World Cup.

Australia coach says Wallabies can’t handle pressure as Rugby World Cup exit looms

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

16:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli will make history as one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 28-year-old makes his tournament debut and is the first referee from Georgia to officiate at the event.

He is the youngest whistler since Wayne Barnes in 2007 to be appointed to a men’s World Cup panel.

Amashukeli represented Georgia at junior level as a centre, but was forced to retire at the age of 20 after a series of concussions and other injuries.

He was recruited as a referee as part of a new programme to improve officiating standards in the country, developed in partnership with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Australia vs Portugal referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Nika Amashukeli?

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The Rugby World Cup is hotting up as teams seek to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

The top two nations from each of the four pools will progress to the last eight, with the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October in Marseille and Paris.

In the event of a two-way tie, the nation that won the encounter between the two teams will progress; in the event of a three-way tie, the nation that finishes with the best points difference will finish on top, followed by the team that won the fixture between the two remaining teams.

Teams receive four points for a win, with a bonus point available for scoring four tries or more. A losing bonus point is received if you finish within seven points of your opponents; a draw is worth two points.

The third spot in each pool is crucial, too – while this will not allow teams further involvement at this year’s World Cup, it will secure automatic qualification for the next tournament in Australia in 2027.

Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

16:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Line-ups

Australia XV: Angus Bell, Dave Porecki (captain), James Slipper; Nick Frost, Richie Arnold; Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson; Marika Koroibete, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny; Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu.

Portugal XV: David Costa, Mike Tadjer, Diogo Hasse Ferreira; Jose Madeira, Martim Belo; David Wallis, Nicolas Martins, Thibault de Freitas; Samuel Marques, Jeronimo Portela; Rodrigo Marta, Tomas Appleton (captain), Pedro Bettencourt, Raffaele Storti; Nuno Sousa Guedes.

Replacements: Francisco Fernandes, Duarte Diniz, Francisco Bruno, Steevy Cerqueira, Rafael Simoes; Joao Belo, Joris Moura, Manuel Cardoso Pinto.

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

16:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Portugal team news

Patrice Lagisquet makes four changes to his Portugal side, all up front. David Costa earns a first start of the tournament at loosehead, while Martim Belo is back amongst things in the second row. David Wallis and Thibault de Freitas similarly come in to the back row trio.

The backline remains intact after a fine performance against Georgia, with double try-scorer Raffaele Storti again on the wing. 13 of this starting line-up featured in an eye-catching performance against Australia A in a warm-up fixture in August.

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

15:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia team news

Australia remain without regular captain Will Skelton and tighthead prop Taniela Tupou. Tupou’s absence leaves James Slipper to make history away from his regular home on the loosehead; the prop becomes the most-capped Wallaby in tournament history as he makes his 21st World Cup appearance.

There’s a new centre pairing in the form of Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese, with Samu Kerevi dropped, but Ben Donaldson continues at fly half in a familiar midfield trio that spent last season with the Waratahs.

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

15:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Jones’ Australia take on Portugal in what is likely to be their final fixture at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Last weekend’s 40-6 loss to Wales marked the Wallabies’ second defeat in a row, and they will be out of the tournament if Fiji take even a point from their final Pool C fixture against the Portuguese next weekend.

It would mark the first time Australia’s men have exited at the pool stages.

They won’t take anything for granted here, either, with Portugal among this World Cup’s most impressive nations, pushing Wales hard for long periods of their opening fixture before drawing with Georgia.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Australia vs Portugal on TV? Channel and how to watch Rugby World Cup fixture

Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

15:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Could they even deepen the Wallabies' woe? Follow all the latest from the Pool C match in today's live blog: