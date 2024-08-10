Australia v South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Siya Kolisi scores early Springboks try

(Getty Images)

Australia will be hoping to continue a good start to life under Joe Schmidt as they welcome world champions South Africa to Brisbane.

The Wallabies are three wins from three under their new head coach, following up a series win over Wales with a narrow victory over Georgia. The intensity ratchets up with the Springboks in town, though, as the two sides look to kick start their Rugby Championship campaigns.

The double World Cup winners have a curiously poor recent record in this tournament, their triumph in 2019 their sole competition crown since Argentina’s addition. But with New Zealand rebuilding a little under their own new boss, Rassie Erasmus may spy an opportunity to add more Southern Hemisphere silverware to his collection.

The Springboks boss hands eye-catching first starts to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw in an otherwise settled side, while Schmidt throws abrasive flanker Carlo Tizzano into the fray for a first cap in the first of back-to-back meetings between these two on Australian soil.

Follow all the latest action from Suncorp Stadium below:

Australia v South Africa - Rugby Championship

TRY! Australia 0-14 SOUTH AFRICA (Pieter-Steph du Toit, 25 minutes)

TRY! Australia 0-7 SOUTH AFRICA (Siya Kolisi, 12 minutes)

KICK OFF!

Australia host South Africa in the Rugby Championship, live on Sky Sports

Wallabies hand debut to flanker Carlo Tizzano after strong start under Joe Schmidt

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw set for first Springbok starts; RG Snyman ruled out

TRY! Australia 0-21 SOUTH AFRICA (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 35 minutes)

06:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kurt-Lee Arendse dances through the debris for a third South African score!

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 33 minutes

06:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Seven penalties against Australia. The Springboks scrum again.

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 32 minutes

06:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The relief is only temporary, though - Hunter Paisami makes an outstanding clearing carry to create space for a kick but a teammate goes off their feet resourcing the ruck. Six penalties against Australia now; South Africa opt for a scrum.

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 32 minutes

06:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The same set-piece routine from South Africa that brought joy earlier, though this time Siya Kolisi springs free and connects with Malcolm Marx. Jake Gordon gets in the way of the hooker and somehow stops him scoring - and a knock-on on the deck from Marx will allow Australia to breathe a sigh of relief.

YELLOW CARD! Andrew Kellaway is sent to the sin bin! Australia 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes

06:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It meets the yellow card threshold - Andrew Kellaway is off to the sin bin! He’d just twisted Cobus Reinach up into the air after the scrum half bent over to collect at the base of the ruck, and a dangerous landing will give the bunker official plenty to mull in the eight minutes he has to decide if the sanction should be upgraded to red.

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes

06:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Noah Lolesio did take Le Roux early, but it’ll be nothing more than a penalty. TMO Ben Whitehouse’s work isn’t done, though - he’s spotted something else to take a look at.

A lifting tackle on Cobus Reinach. This will be interesting...

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes

06:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s one-way traffic. South Africa enter Australia’s 22 again and bash their way ever closer. Now, was that a tackle off the ball? It hits the deck as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Willie le Roux look to connect in close contact, and it appears the full-back may just have been taken too soon to force the spill...

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 29 minutes

06:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Willie le Roux implores Luke Pearce to send his grounding upstairs for a check, the full-back believing he’d got a hand to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s kick before Tom Wright had shepherded it out of play. He hadn’t, as TMO Ben Whitehouse confirms quickly, though you can understand why Le Roux might have felt he had as he grasped blindly around Wright’s back.

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 27 minutes

06:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia need to reset. They’ve lost wing Filipo Daugunu to injury, with Dylan Pietsch on, and there are a few anxious looks at one another as they search for a route into the contest. They’ve not even had 30% of the territory and are yet to make an entry into South Africa’s 22 - some of their defensive work has been strong, but the game is rumbling away from them.

An early change for the Springboks, with Bongi Mbonambi a little sore. His injury, which doesn’t look serious on first view, prompts the introduction of Malcolm Marx, a rather useful bench option.

TRY! Australia 0-14 SOUTH AFRICA (Pieter-Steph du Toit, 25 minutes)

06:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Pieter-Steph du Toit crashes over!

Australia congregated around the South African circus, sucked in spying an opportunity to nick the ball but unable to do so. That leaves them short of numbers as the visitors sweep away to the left, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu fizzes a pass to his onrushing lock to bash Andrew Kellaway aside and score the Springboks’ second.

Australia 0-7 South Africa, 24 minutes

06:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here come the Springboks again, though, adventuring up the right. It’s harum-scarum stuff but they just about manage to keep the ball alive, Siya Kolisi, Damian de Allende and Cobus Reinach like jugglers with chainsaws as they risk their limbs desperately keeping it in the air...

Australia 0-7 South Africa, 22 minutes

06:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a super physica start, as we would have expected. Australia are still yet to really find fluency, but they are managing to stick in the fight.

Australia 0-7 South Africa, 19 minutes

06:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu! A first glimpse of what this budding superstar can do, switching defence into attack with a flash of feet and shrug of the shoulders as he somehow breaks clear of the Wallabies defence.

He finds Willie le Roux, who should put two men in up the right touchline...but the full-back never releases the pass! Oh, high-class butchery from Le Roux, ignoring the two men to this outside to try and go himself, but grabbed at the ankles by Andrew Kellaway. The Wallabies scramble back and survive!

Australia 0-7 South Africa, 18 minutes

06:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia’s carriers just aren’t winning the gainline. Ben-Jason Dixon, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit all make crunching hits in the passage, erecting a palisade on their own ten-metre line.

Australia 0-7 South Africa, 17 minutes

06:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa are generally edging the kicking exchanges, though Tom Wright puts his full mass throw a punt from inside his own 22 for a significant territorial gain. Willie le Roux considers a quick throw but finds no willing recipient.

The Springboks’ lineout drill functions well, though Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu rather slices his clearance. Australia will play inside the visitors’ half.

Australia 0-7 South Africa, 14 minutes

06:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An odd tactical ploy from Australia, a pre-prepared routine with Jake Gordon hoisting into the Springboks backfield early in the phase count. Perhaps they spotted a space left vacant by South Africa in previous Tests but Cheslin Kolbe is perfectly placed today, settling beneath it like an outfield and claiming a comfortable mark.

Australia 0-7 South Africa, 13 minutes

06:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cobus Reinach will continue, though doesn’t look to be moving totally freely. Cheslin Kolbe is, though, and dazzles Lukhan Salakaia-Loto with a right-left step combo, allowing him to release an offload. Pieter-Steph du Toit lumbers on but runs out of room on the right.

Australia 0-7 South Africa, 12 minutes

05:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A real worry for South Africa as Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu collide in mid-air, each with eyes on the ball as they try to beat Filipo Daugunu to it. Reinach does but takes his teammate’s shoulder right in the ribs. Down he goes for some treatment.

TRY! Australia 0-7 SOUTH AFRICA (Siya Kolisi try, 10 minutes)

05:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An intricate lineout moves and the Springboks rumble over!

Variety, venom and eventually unstoppable velocity from South Africa. Bongi Mbonambi tosses to the tail and a hoisted Ben-Jason Dixon, who hurls it back the other way to a lifted Eben Etzebeth, the long-limbed pair forming two towers at either end of the lineout. In pile the bodies as Etzebeth comes to ground, with Kolisi ensuring safe passage of the ball to the tryline. It’s beautifully worked.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu adds the extras.

Australia 0-0 South Africa, 9 minutes

05:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another penalty against Australia allows South Africa to return to advanced territtory, and Harry Wilson is then pinged in the maul set-up. Discipline is becoming a bit of a problem for the Wallabies; Allan Alaalatoa lends an ear to Luke Pearce as the referee gives a short explanation, the skipper knowing hhis side need to clean up.

South Africa go to the corner.

Missed penalty! Australia 0-0 South Africa, 7 minutes

05:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yikes. Feinberg-Mngomezulu had been eight from eight in his young Test career, but that is an ugly duckling attempting a first flight, off line and pitching short of the posts anyway. Not the best start from the first-time Test fly half.

Australia 0-0 South Africa, 5 minutes

05:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A shallow up-and-under from Noah Lolesio allows South Africa a chance to attack, Etzebeth sure of hand and foot this time as he makes elephantine progress up the right. Harry Wilson eventually snares him but a breakdown penalty will grant Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu a chance from the tee...

Australia 0-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

05:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fun tactical tweak from South Africa off that scrum, though it ultimately came to nought - Cheslin Kolbe was the man to retrieve it from the base with Cobus Reinach pushing out wide to add a distributing option. Toulouse did in the past use Kolbe as a stand-in number eight at times to create problems for defences with his speed, leaving a bigger carrier in midfield - one to monitor.

South Africa kick into the 22 and Bongi Mbonambi finds his jumper. But the attacking play thereafter is lacking in purpose, Eben Etzebeth not expecting Reinach’s pass and knocking it on. He clings on to it on the floor in desperation and is penalised. Another good defensive effort from the hosts.

Australia 0-0 South Africa, 2 minutes

05:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Excellent intent from Australia in their initial defensive set, biffing Pieter-Steph du Toit and a couple of subsequent runners towards the touchline. A small knock-on from a Wallabies hand will lead to a first scrum skirmish - and the Springboks front row goes to work, drawing a penalty wide on the left.

KICK OFF!

05:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sends the kick-off skyward and we are up and running in Brisbane.

Australia vs South Africa

05:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will kick things off on his first start. The Rugby Championship is here.

Australia vs South Africa match officials

05:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

Assistant Referees: Paul Williams (NZ) & Hollie Davidson (Sco)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Australia vs South Africa

05:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After the “Welcome to Country”, it’s anthem time, those Springbok supporters making themselves heard even before Bradley Kalo can belt out the opening bar of the South African national anthem. As ever, Siya Kolisi gives it full gusto, head to the heavens and eyes closed as he sings along.

David Kidd has the hnour of singing “Advance Australia Fair”, the tenor producing a jaunty rendition.

Australia vs South Africa

05:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We are expecting a sell out at Suncorp Stadium, a slightly earlier Brisbane kick-off time thought to have helped give the fixture a bit of a boost. It’s the first time the Wallabies have sold out the venue since the British & Irish Lions tour of 2013, and it appears that plenty of expat South Africans have also helped to fill the seats.

Australia vs South Africa

05:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia will wear black armbands today in honour of Taniela Tupou’s late father. The prop is with the side for the warm-up despite not being involved, helping the team out as best he can.

It’s intriguing that the Springboks have reshuffle so significantly after that injury to RG Snynman. It’s nearly six years since Pieter-Steph du Toit started an international at lock - he is obviously a remarkable player, and came through as a second rower, but it will be a different test of his talents.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu steers the Springbok ship

05:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Starting Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fly-half feels like a significant statement from Rassie Erasmus, looking to evolve his Springboks beyond the brilliant basics that have taken them to two World Cup wins. The variety and versatility that the Stormer offers could be so valuable to South Africa in this next cycle, and it’ll be fascinating to see what tweaks innovative schemer Tony Brown has come up with to maximise both his fly-half and the attack more generally.

Handre Pollard is a useful safety blanket on the bench, but all indications it will be Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s show to run today - can the youngster razzle-dazzle them?

Australia vs South Africa: A huge chance for Carlo Tizzano

05:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Carlo Tizzano has always been regarded as a player of high potential, but it’s probably fair to say the prospects of a Wallabies cap appeared distant when he joined Ealing Trailfinders in 2022. But an excellent season in the Championship led to a move back to Australia, and his strong form for the Western Force has prompted Joe Schmidt to give him an opportunity here.

Tizzano offers real mongrel on the openside, regarded as something of a hot-head in his junior days but beginning to channel his energy more effectively. “I played with Carlo through the 20s setup and played against him a fair few times,” hooker Josh Nasser said earlier this week. “(There’s) a few screws loose with old Carlo. He’s 100 per cent at training and geez, he’s 100 per cent on the field so he’ll be a big asset for us.

“Carlo backs himself to the hilt. He’ll be confident and excited and ready to rip in. I wouldn’t say he’d be too flustered with nerves.”

Team news - South Africa

05:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus hands a first start to rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fly-half after a couple of excellent performances off the bench at full-back. Elrigh Louw is another first-time starter at the base of the scrum, but there is a late injury blow as RG Snyman is ruled out after suffering an injury in training. Pieter-Steph du Toit moves to lock with Ben-Jason Dixon on the blindside and Salmaan Moerat one of six forwards waiting to make an impact from the bench.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit; 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 8 Elrigh Louw; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Handre Pollard.

Team news - Australia

05:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia hand a debut to flanker Carlo Tizzano, who steps in on the openside after injuries to Fraser McReight and Liam Wright. Prop Taniela Tupou misses the Rugby Championship opener due to a family bereavement, while Marika Koroibete has returned to the Wallabies’ squad but is not yet included in the matchday 23. Luke Reimer could join Tizzano in making a back-row debut off the bench.

Australia XV: 1 Isaac Kailea, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (c); 4 Nick Frost, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 8 Harry Wilson; 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Filipo Daugunu, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Len Ikitau, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Luke Reimer; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tom Lynagh, 23 Dylan Pietsch.

Australia hoping to continue development

04:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia coach Joe Schmidt feels the absence of powerful prop Taniela Tupou for today’s Rugby Championship clash against South Africa at Brisbane could be turned into a positive as he looks to expand the Wallabies’ player base.

Tupou left the Australia squad after the death of his father this week and it is not clear when he will return.

The 28-year-old Tupou was expected to be key in the scrum battle against the world champions Springboks as both teams begin their campaign in the southern hemisphere championship.

”Taniela is Taniela. He’s massively powerful,” Schmidt told a press conference on Thursday.

”At the same time we’ve got to be able to build depth. One of the things we tried to do through July was to try to grow that base.

”We’re in a very different stage of our development as compared to the Springboks and that’s always a risk. We’ve got about half as many caps and a quarter of those belong to (replacement prop) James Slipper.

”From that perspective, we’re still going to keep trying to build and if we do lose someone, we’ve got to be not overly reliant on individual players,” the coach added.

Rugby Championship: South Africa hunt rare title

04:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

World champions South Africa take aim at a rare Rugby Championship triumph but face three opponents with new coaches and are experimenting themselves with a more expansive game-plan ahead of Saturday’s start to the competition.

The Springboks have a measly four title victories in the annual southern hemisphere championship since 1996, the last in a shortened campaign in 2019, which remarkably matches their number of World Cup triumphs.

They have Rassie Erasmus back at the helm for a second stint as head coach and start with two tests in Australia, the first in Brisbane on Saturday, before they host old foes New Zealand twice and then play Argentina home and away.

Erasmus admits they need to “adapt or die” and will not claim a third successive global title if they stick to the forward-based, kicking game-plan that has won them the last two.

Hence the arrival of New Zealand attack coach Tony Brown, who has added an extra dimension to their play and will relish working with the explosive and uber-talented 22-year-old Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf in Saturday’s opener.

“It is an exciting opportunity for Sacha. Hopefully, the forwards can give him the platform and he has a smooth game, which will be tough,” Erasmus said.

“After a World Cup, you are going to find some guys knocking on the door but we have a guy like Handre (Pollard) with more than 70 caps on the bench, which is a nice security.”

Springboks hand first start to rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in Rugby Championship opener

04:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa have handed a first test start to flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, while number eight Elrigh Louw has been selected ahead of Kwagga Smith.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 22, who can cover centre and fullback, has been given the nod ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard in a major vote of confidence from coach Rassie Erasmus.

“Sacha has made a notable impact off the bench in all four Tests he has played so far, and he’s slotted into the system with ease, so we are excited to see what dynamic he adds to the team as a starter,” Erasmus said.

Springboks hand first start to rising star in Rugby Championship opener

Australia vs South Africa

04:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’re back to a full Rugby Championship schedule this summer after a slightly abridged version in 2023 due to a certain major tournament in France. Here are the dates and details you need to know:

Rugby Championship 2024 schedule and fixtures

Australia vs South Africa

Friday 9 August 2024 15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Welcome along to live coverage of the opening fixture of this year’s Rugby Championship, with South Africa in Brisbane to take on Australia as the Southern Hemisphere’s premier international competition returns.

The Wallabies have made an excellent start to life under Joe Schmidt as they bid to rebuild after last year’s World Cup disaster, but the world champion Springboks should provide a better gauge of their progress at Suncorp Stadium.

Kick-off is at 5.45am GMT.