Australia rally after Bumrah genius on riveting day

Bumrah has taken 29 wickets in the series - the next highest wicket-taker is Pat Cummins with 17 [Getty Images]

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, fourth Test, day four, Melbourne

Australia 474 & 228-9: Labuschagne 70, Lyon 41*; Bumrah 4-56

India 369: Reddy 114, Sundar 50; Boland 3-57

Australia lead by 333 runs

Scorecard

Crucial lower-order runs kept Australia in the ascendancy on a gripping fourth day of the fourth Test against India in Melbourne.

Batting with a first-innings lead of 105, Australia scraped to 228-9 at the close having been 91-6 in the afternoon after another superb spell from the irresistible Jasprit Bumrah, who took 4-56.

He bowled debutant Sam Konstas for eight and took three more wickets in a middle-order collapse that saw four wickets fall in 21 balls as India surged back into the contest.

But Marnus Labuschagne dug in for a vital 70 and put on 57 with captain Pat Cummins, who made 41.

Both men were put down by Yashasvi Jaiswal – Labuschagne on 46 and Cummins on 21 – in two of four dropped catches by India, three of which were by Jaiswal.

Nathan Lyon was also dropped on five and went on to frustrate India in an unbroken last-wicket partnership of 55 with Scott Boland that took Australia to the close with a lead of 333 runs.

The drama continued to the finish, with Bumrah having Lyon caught at slip on 33 in the final over only for Australia's number 10 to be reprieved by a no-ball.

The Lyon-Boland stand ensured Australia hold the advantage but the hosts' decision to resist the temptation to declare late in the day has enhanced the chances of a draw.

India will still hold some hope of a successful run-chase on a final day where a win for either side would give them the lead in a fascinating five-Test series that is tied at 1-1.

Australia happier - but India fighting

The total attendance for this Test has reached almost 300,000 with a day still to go and those spectators have each witnessed a thrilling Test, with the see-saw action on the fourth day maintaining the excitement.

Australia will be the happier side as they move into the final day given their lead was only 196 when the sixth wicket fell.

Labuschagne's half-century was the backbone of their recovery, Cummins again provided runs when it mattered most while Lyon and Boland tipped the balance.

Mohammed Siraj, who was excellent for his 3-66, dropped Lyon in his follow-through, at which point Australia's advantage was 279.

The last-wicket pair looked comfortable late in the day as the bowlers tired, batting for more than an hour together on a pitch that had previously offered plenty of uneven bounce.

Boland, who ended 10 not out, cut for four to take the lead past 300 while Lyon hit five fours in his 41 not out.

Their efforts ensured India will require the highest successful fourth-innings chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground if they are to win.

The previous record, England's 332-7, was made in 1928, while no side has scored more than 231 in victory since 1962 - although Australia may well have had India's epic chase of 328 at the Gabba on their last tour in mind when delaying their declaration.

While a draw would set up a winner-takes-all decider in Sydney next week, it would mean India's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final are no longer in their hands.

Australia must win the series outright to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy while India need to only draw as the holders.

More Bumrah brilliance

The fact India - who added 11 runs in the morning before Nitish Kumar Reddy was last man out for 114 - still have a chance in this Test and the series is largely down to Bumrah.

The 31-year-old fast bowler has 29 wickets in the four Tests at an average of 12.75.

The dismissal of Travis Head, off a short ball that was flicked to square leg, was Bumrah's 200th and made him the first bowler to reach that landmark with an average below 20.

His 199th was that of 19-year-old debutant Konstas who, having scooped Bumrah three times in his first-innings 60, was bowled by an inswinger for eight without repeating the shot in his 18 balls.

Bumrah also had Mitchell Marsh caught behind for a four-ball duck in the same over as Head before bowling Alex Carey for two via a flick off the pads.

India's attack was admirable, with Siraj bowling Usman Khawaja and nicking off Steve Smith while Rishabh Pant also smartly ran out Mitchell Starc.

Siraj also had Labuschagne lbw but the dropped catches - most significantly Labuschagne at gully and Cummins at silly point, both by Jaiswal - may yet prove decisive.

A visibly exhausted Bumrah was bent over double in the middle of the pitch at the close after the final ball had been edged for four by Lyon, three deliveries after the India quick had overstepped when he had the spinner caught at slip.

'Australia should have declared' - reaction

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc, speaking to ABC: "I warmed up [to get ready to bowl] three times while watching the final partnership. They have done really well to get through the night.

"You will have to ask the brains trust [about declaration]. We have 98 overs on Monday. They new ball did a little bit more than Saturday. It is going to be exciting."

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann: "It was excellent batting by the tailenders but I would have liked Australia to have bowled for 20 minutes or half an hour. It is the most difficult time to bat. That is how I would have played it.

"If Australia bat on in the morning you lose the freshness of the wicket from it being under covers overnight.

"I don't think India can get them [the runs]. The draw is very much in play, mainly because of what we saw from the tailenders, who could block and get in."