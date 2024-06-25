Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup as Afghanistan win low-scoring thriller over Bangladesh

Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in dramatic fashion after Afghanistan produced a nail-biting win in the final game of the Super 8s against Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals.

In a low-scoring classic, which at times looked unlikely to reach its climax because of the rain, Afghanistan eventually won a little after 1am local time in St Vincent.

Australia had put themselves in danger of a World Cup exit after being comfortably beaten by India in their final group game, meaning India top their table and play England in the semi-finals.

But there was every possible permutation for which team would be the last into the semi-finals on a stormy night in the Caribbean.

Afghanistan, needing victory to reach the last four, could only muster 115-5 in their 20 overs meaning Bangladesh could reach the semis themselves if they could chase the target within 12.1 overs.

For a time, that chase looked on with Litton Das, the only player from either side to really shine with the bat, anchoring the run chase to such good effect.

But Bangladesh were pegged back in particular by Rashid Khan’s 4-23 but, in a contest that constantly ebbed and flowed, still looked likely at points to reach the target for at least a consolation win which would have seen Australia go through at the expense of Afghanistan.

Bangladesh had been ahead under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the rain started to fall for the final time only for Taskin Ahmed to by bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq as he returned to the attack.

That put Afghanistan, vocally marshalled throughout from the sidelines by coach Jonathan Trott, back ahead but it was only the briefest of showers and, when they returned, Naveen trapped Mustafizur Rahman lbw to spark the celebrations.

Afterwards, Naveen, who earned the man of the match plaudits with his four wickets, said: “We have worked so hard over the past two years and we were dreaming and working for this day. “

The result was particularly cruel on Das, who ended up unbeaten on 54 from 49 deliveries, and Afghanistan now face South Africa in the other semi-final.