Australia eliminated as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach T20 World Cup semis

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals at the expense of Australia. Photograph: Randy Brooks/AFP/Getty Images

Australia have been bundled out of the T20 World Cup after Bangladesh fell to an eight-run defeat to Afghanistan in a rain-affected thriller in St Vincent, confining the 2021 champions to a shock exit from the tournament at the conclusion of the Super Eight stage.

The damage done by a 24-run defeat to India earlier in the day proved irreparable, despite several scenarios that would have still seen Mitch Marsh’s team through to the semi-finals with their fate taken out of their own hands.

In the end, Afghanistan’s modest total of 115-5 was just enough as Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 after 17.5 overs with nine runs (DLS) needed from seven remaining balls in a heart-stopping finish to the Super Eights.

The result sees Afghanistan progress to the final four for the first time in their short Twenty20 internationals history, where they will play South Africa. England and India meet in the other semi-final.

More to follow.