Australia closes in on nervy 5th test win and Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Bumrah absent

Australia's Usman Khawaja runs to make his ground during play on the third day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

SYDNEY (AP) — Without its star bowler of the series, India's attack still sent jitters through Australia's batting as it set about chasing down a modest target for victory on the third day of the fifth and final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At lunch, Australia was 71-3, needing 91 more runs for victory after the hosts had earlier wrapped up India's second innings in quick time Sunday for 157.

Usman Khawaja was 19 not out and Travis Head was on 5 at the break.

In a devastating setback for India's hopes of bowling out Australia to level the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star bowler and captain Jasprit Bumrah will not bowl for the remainder of the test.

Bumrah's injury occurred on Saturday and had only been described as ‘back spasms’ by the India team. The star seamer had back surgery to repair a stress fracture in April 2023.

The 31-year-old, who has taken 32 wickets in the series — the highest ever by an Indian bowler in a single series in Australia — did not warm up with the other India bowlers prior to play Sunday and looked uncomfortable when he did come out to back as the tourists tail was quickly swept up by the hosts.

With Australia taking 35 from the first three overs it appeared the hosts might wrap up the test and series before lunch but when India desperately needed a breakthrough they got it when Konstas (22) played a rank slog off Prasidh Krishna with Australia 39-1.

Krishna (3-27) then added Labuschagne (6) to his tally and then the prize wicket of Steve Smith to send some jitters through Australia's batting lineup at 58-3.

Smith managed only four of the five runs he needed to become the 15th player — and fourth Australian after Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Allan Border — to pass 10,000 career test runs.

Earlier Sunday, Pat Cummins (3-44) and Scott Boland took two wickets each to wrap up India's innings for 157, with the tourists only able to add 16 runs to its overnight total to set Australia a target of 162 runs to win the test.

Boland returned 6-45 for his second career five-wicket haul and took 10 wickets in a match for the first time.

On Saturday, Rishabh Pant’s blistering counterattack highlighted a chaotic second day where 15 wickets fell and India reached 141-6, for a 145-run lead to leave the Border-Gavaskar trophy very much in the balance.

Australia was earlier bowled out for 181, giving India a four-run lead on the first innings, and could not take advantage of India captain Bumrah leaving the SCG for medical scans for back spasms.

Australia leads the series 2-1 and will regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15 by winning here. A win by India and a drawn series at 2-2 would allow the visitors to retain the trophy for a record-extending fifth consecutive time.

A win for Australia will also book the team’s spot in a second straight World Test Championship final where it would play the already-qualified South Africa at Lord’s in June.

