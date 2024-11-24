Austin Ekeler injury update: Commanders RB taken to hospital after concussion vs Cowboys

It wasn't a great day to be a Commanders' running back.

First, it was Brian Robinson Jr. who exited with an ankle injury early in the game, but he later returned. Then it was Austin Ekeler, who appeared to be knocked out at the conclusion of a wild 60 minutes.

The Week 12 game against the Cowboys featured lead changes, special teams mayhem and some near-magic for the Commanders. While the comeback effort fell short, dropping Washington to 7-4 on the season, the concern now shifts to Ekeler.

Here is the latest on the Commanders' veteran running back.

Austin Ekeler injury update

LANDOVER, Md. — Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler was taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion late in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys "out of an abundance of caution," a team spokesman said.

Ekeler suffered the injury on the final kick return of the afternoon with the Commanders trailing by eight points and less than 10 seconds on the clock. A pair of Cowboys sandwiched him on the tackle and the 29-year-old's helmet hit the ground with force. He remained on the ground for a few minutes. Players from both teams took knees as Washington’s training staff tended to him.

Ekeler walked off the field and to the locker room but with significant help from the trainers.

Ekeler rushed for 22 yards on 9 carries against Dallas and caught two passes for two yards.

The eight-year veteran is in his first season with the Commanders and spent the first seven with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has four rushing touchdowns this season and entered Sunday with 667 combined rushing and receiving yards.

Austin Ekeler #commanders



Scary looking play, appears to get hit in the head while running, then again hits his head hard on the ground.



Hoping for the best 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1r0t9z9Wzq — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) November 24, 2024

Commanders RB depth chart

If Ekeler is forced to miss time, Washington will be down to just two running backs. Robinson Jr. would remain the starting back, but McNichols would likely see more work.

Contributing: Chris Bumbaca

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Austin Ekeler injury update: Commanders RB taken to hospital