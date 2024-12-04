Augsburg squeeze past Karlsruhe in penalty shootout win

With both sides probing in the first twenty minutes, the first big chance however came in the 24th minute through Augsburg's Claude-Maurice who had his shot blocked for a corner.

Twelve minutes later, Karlsruhe got a penalty due to a foul on Schleusener.

This penalty was taken by KSC captain Marvin Wanitzek who was only able to watch as Augsburg keeper Dahmen saved the centrally placed shot.

Three minutes on, Augsburg opened the score with an Essende header into the corner of the net.

After half time, Karlsruhe pressed more and put more resources into finding an equalizer.

During the 54th minute, KSC's Schleusener netted thanks to a deflected cross which fell into his path.

In the 81st minute, Marvin Wanitzek shot from his free kick but was unable to trouble Dahmen.

The last few minutes of normal time belonged to Karlsruhe as they applied a lot of pressure in hope of getting a winner.

In extra-time, KSC's Burnic nearly managed to score with an acrobatic effort but failed.

After half time of extra-time, Karlsruhe finally got the lead as they left Augsburg's defence in disarray thanks to an error they made.

It was Budu Zivzivadze who fought to keep the ball in play and passed it onto Marvin Wanitzek who finally got his goal.

However, the game was not over as late on Karlsruhe failed to clear and Ruben Vargas was left free to tap the ball in from a free kick in the 124th minute.

During the penalty shootout, all of the penalty takers from both sides scored until Karlsruhe's fifth penalty taker Heußer had his shot saved by Dahmen.

Following this, Bauer made on mistake in sending Augsburg to the quarter-finals.

