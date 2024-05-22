Audio clip NAT119

NAT119 – (SPORTS-FBN-Chiefs-Butker)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. x–23s. At a voluntary team practice today, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMS’) spoke about his teammate Harrison Butker. Butker made controversial comments while delivering a commencement speech on May 11th at Benedictine College, but Mahomes says his character comes first.

TAG: Earlier in the day, N-F-L Commissioner Roger Goodell declined to expand on the league’s statement distancing itself from Butker’s comments.

