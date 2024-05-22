Audio clip NAT118

NAT118 – (SPORTS-HKN-Oilers-Canada’s-Team)

TORONTO. x–17s. The Edmonton Oilers are the last Canadian team left in the N-H-L playoffs and have the most Canadians on their roster of any remaining team. But will they be able to overcome regional loyalties and garner support from Canadians across the country? Canadian Press reporter John Chidley-Hill says “maybe.”

(“..geographic implications.”) (SOURCE:The Canadian Press)

TAG: Sociologists point out that many Canadians have more in common with their closest American neighbours than they do with their fellow countrymen on the other coast.

The Canadian Press broadcast team