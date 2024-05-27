Audio clip NAT112

NAT112 – (AI-Public-Service)

OTTAWA. x–09s. Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for the federal public service. Treasury Board President Anita Anand says one of the goals of the strategy is to make government more efficient, such as by automatizing routine tasks.

(“..going to be used.”) (SOURCE:The Canadian Press)

TAG: The government has convened a group of experts to help develop the strategy and will hold further consultations in the coming months.

