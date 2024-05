NAT111 – (AI-Public-Service)

OTTAWA. x–17s. Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is working to develop a new artificial intelligence strategy for the public service. She made the announcement at a meeting with experts in Gatineau, Quebec.

(“..and research.”) (SOURCE:The Canadian Press)

TAG: Anand says the strategy isn’t about reducing the number of jobs in the federal public service.

—

The Canadian Press broadcast team